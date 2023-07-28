Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway continued his winning run last week - but can the punters strike back?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 22-13 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Craig Thornton

Occupation: Textile development technician

Jumps or Flat? Predominantly the jumps but also love the Flat festivals

Favourite horse: Sprinter Sacre, a horse who knew himself how great he was

Favourite course: Cheltenham (jumps), York (Flat)

Biggest win: Fresh winning last year's International but I need to be careful as my wife reads the Racing Post! I will say Nashwan winning the 1989 Guineas and Derby, from which I pocketed a near four-figure ante-post sum – that wasn't too shabby back then!

Unluckiest loser: Annie Power in the Mares' Hurdle and Goshen in the Triumph, two that tested my love of the National Hunt game and of the Cheltenham Festival.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

2.05 York

Craig: Ey Up It's Maggie

She will love the ground and has a very eyecatching jockey booking in Paul Townend.

Ey Up It's Maggie 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: Tony Coyle

Graeme: Sugar Baby

Winner at Thirsk last month and confirmed he is progressing when second behind an improver at Musselburgh next time. Drawn wide when sixth at Beverley last time and could bounce back.

Sugar Baby 14:05 York View Racecard Jky: Danny McMenamin Tnr: Peter Niven

2.25 Ascot

Craig: Cadeau Belle

Completely unexposed for a shrewd yard in what doesn't look a deep race on the figures.

Cadeau Belle 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: J P Murtagh

Graeme: Cadeau Belle

Strong at the finish when making the leap from winning a maiden to land a Listed race at Navan last time and can maintain her unbeaten record.

Cadeau Belle 14:25 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: J P Murtagh

2.40 York

Craig: Aberama Gold

I'm hoping David O'Meara has worked his magic on a horse who is extremely well handicapped and who should relish the likely soft ground.

Aberama Gold 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Graeme: Barefoot Angel

Classy juvenile who won a Group 3 at Ayr last season and could bounce back from a poor run in the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance. She has had wind surgery since and will be a big player if back to her best.

Barefoot Angel 14:40 York View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.00 Ascot

Craig: Fresh

Should go very close to a repeat win from a 1lb lower mark than last year. He loves the course and 7f is his favourite trip nowadays – his excellent trainer is sure to have him primed.

Fresh 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: James Fanshawe

Graeme: Lir Speciale

Progressive form last season and returned with an impressive victory at Kempton in May. Didn't get competitive in the Buckingham Palace over course and distance last time, but still has the potential to land a big handicap like this.

Lir Speciale 15:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

3.15 York

Craig: My Prospero

The class act in what looks like a poor and very winnable Group 2 race.

My Prospero 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Alflaila

Made relentless progress when winning his final three starts of last season and recorded a big career-best in the Darley Stakes at Newmarket last time. Further improvement is likely this year and he can take this en route to better things.

Alflaila 15:15 York View Racecard Jky: Andrea Atzeni Tnr: Owen Burrows

3.40 Ascot

Craig: King Of Steel

I'm all over the two three-year-olds with the huge weight allowances, with the smallest of preferences for the Roger Varian horse to gain revenge on Auguste Rodin for his Derby defeat, when the winner had the benefit of a run.

King Of Steel 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Graeme: Auguste Rodin

Did well to run down King Of Steel in the Derby at Epsom after that rival got first run and, although only workmanlike when winning the Irish equivalent last time, he was well on top at the line. He only just does enough and has more to come.

Auguste Rodin 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

