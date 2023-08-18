The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ripon and Newbury on Saturday afternoon on ITV

Three horses to include in an each-way treble on Saturday...

Fortamour (2.40 Ripon)

Fortamour looks well treated and should arguably be shorter in the market than he is for the Silver Trophy Handicap at Ripon. The seven-year-old nearly added a fourth course success to his CV when losing out by a nose in a four-runner affair last time. He had looked unlucky more than once earlier in the year, none more so when basically finishing on the bridle here when not getting a clear run behind It Just Takes Time (runs in the Great St Wilfrid) in June, and he won't mind what the weather brings. All three of his Ripon wins have come from higher marks, the latest off 7lb higher, and he should run his race again.

Alpha Capture (3.00 Newbury)

Alpha Capture is far better than he is showing and I think going up in trip and getting on juicier ground will help. Slow starts and fast conditions have been a common theme in a string of disappointments, but the William Haggas-trained runner is starting to look very well treated on the strength of his juvenile efforts. His Doncaster second to Cold Case, who has since won a Group 3, is strong form, with the third and fourth now 22lb and 28lb higher and sixth-placed Magical Sunset has also won a Group 3. That has got to make a mark of 85 look very good, and he was well supported before his race was abandoned at Glorious Goodwood.

Mammas Girl (3.35 Newbury)

Many think this race revolves solely around her stablemate Chindit, but Mammas Girl is being seriously overlooked. An emphatic winner of her only start at two, Mammas Girl returned with an equally impressive dismissal of a good-looking field in the Nell Gwyn, where she came from last to first and showed a devastating change of speed. She didn't look to stay a mile in two Group 1s, the 1,000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes, that followed, but was eyecatching when staying on strongly from the rear in the Summer Stakes dropped to 6f last time. The return to 7f, a trip she is unbeaten at, looks the right move and there won't be many finishing better than her.

