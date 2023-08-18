Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
Challet (3.50 Ripon)
Well-handicapped dual course-and-distance winner who has returned to form the last twice and is ideally drawn here. The Michael Dods-trained gelding often front runs, but doesn't have to, which could prove important with a few of his rivals also happiest on the pace.
Paul Curtis
Alpha Capture (3.00 Newbury)
Slow starts and quick ground have been a common theme in a string of disappointments, but the William Haggas-trained runner is starting to look very well treated on the strength of his juvenile form and the extra furlong on a softer surface will be right up his street.
Harry Wilson
Dubai Dreamer (8.10 Bath)
Ray Dawson and Roger Varian combine with this steadily improving colt by Dubawi who seems sure to appreciate the step up to a mile on his handicap debut.
Dave Randall
Arrest (1.50 Newbury)
Genuine excuses for two lacklustre performances but his earlier Chester success is a better barometer of his talent.
Dave Edwards
Cracksking (5.15 Newbury)
Ran a great race to be second at the track last time for James Fanshawe and is fancied to handle the likely soft ground.
David Milnes
Alpha Capture (3.00 Newbury)
Yet to recapture last year's progressive juvenile form, but he has plummeted 15lb down the weights following three slow starts and no shows in competitive 6f handicaps. Step up to 7f should suit.
Craig Thake
