Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

Handicappers' nap

Challet (3.50 Ripon)

Well-handicapped dual course-and-distance winner who has returned to form the last twice and is ideally drawn here. The Michael Dods-trained gelding often front runs, but doesn't have to, which could prove important with a few of his rivals also happiest on the pace.

Paul Curtis

Challet 15:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Michael Dods

The Punt nap

Alpha Capture (3.00 Newbury)

Slow starts and quick ground have been a common theme in a string of disappointments, but the William Haggas-trained runner is starting to look very well treated on the strength of his juvenile form and the extra furlong on a softer surface will be right up his street.

Harry Wilson

Alpha Capture 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Eyecatcher

Dubai Dreamer (8.10 Bath)

Ray Dawson and Roger Varian combine with this steadily improving colt by Dubawi who seems sure to appreciate the step up to a mile on his handicap debut.

Dave Randall

Dubai Dreamer 20:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Roger Varian

Speed figures

Arrest (1.50 Newbury)

Genuine excuses for two lacklustre performances but his earlier Chester success is a better barometer of his talent.

Dave Edwards

Arrest 13:50 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Newmarket nap

Cracksking (5.15 Newbury)

Ran a great race to be second at the track last time for James Fanshawe and is fancied to handle the likely soft ground.

David Milnes

Cracksking 17:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Alpha Capture (3.00 Newbury)

Yet to recapture last year's progressive juvenile form, but he has plummeted 15lb down the weights following three slow starts and no shows in competitive 6f handicaps. Step up to 7f should suit.

Craig Thake

Alpha Capture 15:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

