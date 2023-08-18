Eight key punting pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are a whopping eight meetings in Britain and Ireland on a jam-packed Saturday with the terrestrial action on ITV coming from Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon. The Curragh, Perth, Doncaster, Bath and Market Rasen also host fixtures and here are statistics from each track which could help your punting . . .

Kevin Ryan is operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate (7-24) with his horses aged four or older at Ripon in the last five seasons and backing those runners blind would have netted a healthy £48.88 level-stakes profit.

Gis A Sub falls into that age group and looks worth considering in the mile handicap (3.50) on today’s card.

He is without a win since June 2021 but was Group 2-placed as a juvenile and has slipped a long way in the weights after a string of below-par performances this year.

Gis A Sub 15:50 Ripon View Racecard Jky: Tom Eaves Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Natalia Lupini is five from 15 (33 per cent) with her horses aged four or older on turf in Ireland this year and those runners produced a £13.08 level-stakes profit.

The five-year-old Alma Libre represents the trainer in the 1m2f handicap (5.10) at the Curragh and she put up a good showing when second at Down Royal last time out.

Alma Libre 17:10 Curragh View Racecard Jky: Danny Sheehy (3lb) Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Charlie Appleby has sent out 11 winners from his 27 runners aged three at Newbury in the last five years for an impressive 41 per cent strike-rate.

The Newmarket trainer has Imperial Emperor entered in the concluding 1m2f handicap (5.15) on today’s card.

This son of Dubawi – out of Grade 1 winner Zhukova – justified favouritism to win his first two starts before coming up short in Listed company last time. He has been gelded since then and is fitted with a first-time tongue-tie for his handicap debut.

Imperial Emperor 17:15 Newbury View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Harry and Roger Charlton are four from ten with their three-year-old runners at Newmarket’s July course and From Beyond – their only entry on today’s card (4.55) – falls into this age bracket.

From Beyond failed to build on a respectable seasonal debut second when a well-held fourth at Nottingham last time, but she has the potential to improve now sent handicapping and first-time blinkers are enlisted.

From Beyond 16:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Harry & Roger Charlton

Donald McCain is operating at a 52 per cent strike-rate (12-23) with his chasers at Perth in the last five seasons and backing those horses blind would have yielded a £20.93 level-stakes profit.

A Different Kind represents the Cheshire trainer in the 2m4f novice handicap chase (2.45) on today’s card and arrives seeking a hat-trick after back-to-back wins at Uttoxeter.

The six-year-old received a 4lb rise for his latest win but this looks a fairly modest affair so another success is expected.

A Different Kind 14:45 Perth View Racecard Jky: Brian Hughes Tnr: Donald McCain

Connor Planas has gained four wins from his eight rides at Doncaster and those mounts produced a £34.30 level-stakes profit.

He has a handful of chances at the track today, with Native Melody particularly interesting in the opening 1m2f handicap (2.30) .

The daughter of Bungle Inthejungle looked value for further than the winning margin at Lingfield last time and represents Gay Kelleway, who Planas has ridden a winner and a third for from just two previous rides.

Native Melody 14:30 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas Tnr: Gay Kelleway

Clive Cox is a trainer worth following at Bath, where he has operated at a 26 per cent strike-rate with his runners in the last five years.

Backing those horses blind would have yielded a £30.17 level-stakes profit and those figures suggest that Sergeant Pep – Cox’s only runner at the track today – is well worth considering in the 5f handicap (6.40) .

This Middleham Park-owned three-year-old improved for the drop back to the minimum trip when scoring at Windsor last time and a 5lb rise may prove lenient.

Sergeant Pep 18:40 Bath View Racecard Jky: John Fahy Tnr: Clive Cox

Donald McCain has had 23 runners in chases at Market Rasen in the last five seasons and six have won for a 26 per cent strike-rate – backing those horses blind would have produced a £20.75 level-stakes profit.

Copper Fox represents the trainer in the 2m5½f novice handicap chase (7.00) on today’s card and he was not beaten far into third here earlier this season.

The six-year-old is unexposed over this trip and can have a recent Worcester fourth upgraded as his saddle slipped mid-race.

Copper Fox 19:00 Market Rasen View Racecard Jky: Sean Quinlan Tnr: Donald McCain

Read these next:

The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips at Ripon and Newbury on Saturday afternoon on ITV

Saturday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.