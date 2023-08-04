Punter v the Pro picks: who are you siding with on Stewards' Cup day?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The results will be shared the following day in On The Nose , our free daily newsletter.

The score so far: Punters 23-13 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Tony Bailey

Occupation: Retired

Jumps or Flat? Both

Favourite horse: Frankel

Favourite course: York

Biggest win: £17,000

Unluckiest loser: Numerous!

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

1.50 Goodwood

Tony: Live In The Moment

The six-year-old loves soft ground, has a nice draw and is down in the weights.

Live In The Moment 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Shariq Mohd (7lb) Tnr: Alice Haynes

Graeme: Temple Bruer

Back to form when winning at Newmarket in June and could bounce back from a below-par run at Ascot last time. He has an OXO profile and often follows one bad run with a good one.

Temple Bruer 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Mike Murphy & Michael Keady

2.05 Newmarket

Tony: Lady Wulfrun

Has been consistent of late and will find the going to suit.

Lady Wulfrun 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

Graeme: Lady Wulfrun

Tough race to call because it's hard to know which of these juveniles will handle conditions best. Andrew Balding has had a good week and maybe his Lady Wulfrun will be the one, following a good run on easy ground last time.

Lady Wulfrun 14:05 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Andrew Balding

2.25 Goodwood

Tony: Splendent

This colt ridden by Ryan Moore must be up there with a chance.

Splendent 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Graeme: Torcello

Only 1lb higher than when nearly stealing a similarly hot 1m6f handicap at Newmarket from the front in May and this course winner has probably been aimed at this race since, so you can forgive his last run back at Newmarket.

Torcello 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Shaun Lycett

2.40 Newmarket

Tony: Amusement

This very short-priced Joseph O'Brien horse who was beaten by Emily Dickinson last time would be my banker.

Amusement 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Gavin Ryan Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Graeme: Sweet Memories

This 680,000gns Sea The Stars filly is from the family of the classy Cursory Glance and she stayed on well to score over 1m2f at Newbury last time. The step up to 1m4f is certain to suit and she can step up in class.

Sweet Memories 14:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

3.00 Goodwood

Tony: Sumo Sam

Second to Running Lion and should go well at a very big each-way price at the time of writing.

Sumo Sam 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Paul & Oliver Cole

Graeme: River Of Stars

Steadily progressive filly who improved on her victory in Group 3 company at York in May to take second in a Group 2 at Longchamp last month. There should be better to come and she can down the favourite Free Wind.

River Of Stars 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Ralph Beckett

3.35 Goodwood

Tony: Came From The Dark

Seven-year-old Dark Angel gelding who loves soft ground and has a very good each-way chance under David Egan.

Came From The Dark 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Ed Walker

Graeme: Makanah

Likes soft ground and produced his best performance of the season when fourth in the Gosforth Park Cup at Newcastle last time. All his best form is over 5f, but a sharp 6f like this might suit and he has won at the distance.

Makanah 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Julie Camacho

