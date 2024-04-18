'You never know what he's going to be like' - enigmatic Not So Sleepy switches to the Flat in Newbury handicap

Hughie Morrison always does his best when asked about how Not So Sleepy is going to run, but there is only ever so much he can say.

As we all know by now, the only individual who knows how Not So Sleepy is going to perform is the horse himself, which is one of the many reasons he has established a cult following.

Last year, Not So Sleepy won a handicap on the Flat at Newbury and was also brilliant when taking the rearranged Grade 1 Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Sandown. That success provided Lord and Lady Blyth the rare distinction of owning and breeding top-level winners on the Flat and over jumps in the same year, with Quickthorn taking the Goodwood Cup for them last summer.

Having finished down the field in the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, Not So Sleepy is back on the Flat at Newbury and Morrison is prepared for whatever the 12-year-old decides to present him with.

“We were really looking forward to running him at Nottingham in the Further Flight Stakes and had him ready to be at his best for that, so this race is something of an afterthought,” Morrison said. “If the weather had been wetter we were keen to run him in the John Porter, but with conditions drying out we’ve decided to go for the longer race on the ground that’s going to be softer.

“He’s just so happy at the moment at home but, truthfully, you never know what he’s going to be like.”

What they say

Cosmo Charlton, racing manager for Hambleton Racing, joint-owner of Beamish

He’s in really good form at home and Archie [Watson, trainer] has been pleased with him and what he’s been doing. We were going to start at Nottingham but that was abandoned, so he’s going for this race and we’re hoping for a positive start. He’s got to prove he stays, but we’re fairly hopeful he will.

Alan King, trainer of Spartan Army

He’s had a very good winter and it was another solid performance on finals day at Newcastle when he was third. I don’t think there’s any issue switching back to the turf from the all-weather and I’m looking forward to seeing him run.

Dominic Ffrench Davis, trainer of Prince Alex

He ran in this race last year for another stable when we also had a runner in the race who was second. During the race I thought he travelled very well and looked the one to beat, but then might not have stayed. He didn’t run too well on his next two starts so he might not have been right and since he’s been with us he’s given every indication he would stay this far. He's been in good form at home.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Educator

He’s in good order and the conditions should be absolutely fine for him. It didn’t click on the all-weather for whatever reason, but we’re looking for a good run back on the turf.

