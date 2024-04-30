Seconds out for the latest chapter in an improbable rivalry between a modern great and his unlikely nemesis

A year after an improbable rivalry was born the latest chapter in a compelling saga between one of staying chasing's modern greats and an unlikely nemesis returns to the scene of its origins.

Galopin Des Champs marched into Punchestown 12 months ago expected to confirm his newfound status as the heavyweight title-holder only to be relieved of his undisputed tag when Fastorslow caught him with a sucker punch . At that point, bar his dramatic capitulation in the 2022 Turners Novices' Chase, Willie Mullins' freshly crowned Gold Cup victor hadn't been beaten in six completed chase starts.

Often during that sequence his performances had been little short of intergalactic and the emphatic manner in which he ultimately dispensed with the challenge of Bravemansgame at Cheltenham last March was suitably definitive. The encore at Punchestown was meant to be a coronation, a lap of honour to celebrate jump racing's flamboyant next big thing. Not so.