'He's hardy and has a brilliant constitution' - can Galopin Des Champs back up his Cheltenham heroics at Punchestown?

It has been an annus mirabilis for Willie Mullins, so good his stable jockey Paul Townend said the season felt "almost surreal" last week, and if Galopin Des Champs can emulate Sizing John in 2017 by winning the Irish, Cheltenham and Punchestown Gold Cups in the same season it would cap the most sensational of campaigns for the newly crowned British champion trainer.

Mullins has allowed us to enjoy Galopin Des Champs this season. The Al Boum Photo approach has not been deployed with the best jumps horse in training, for whom this will be a fifth start of a stellar campaign.

That campaign didn't get off to the best of starts when Fastorslow dished out another beating to him in the John Durkan in November, but since then he has been pretty much flawless in landing the Savills Chase, a second Irish Gold Cup and a second Cheltenham Gold Cup.

His spine-tingling Savills show was up there with the greatest performances ever witnessed in Ireland and Racing Post Ratings gave him a mark of 184, 1lb higher than last month's Gold Cup display.

Fastorslow surges to the front past Bravemansgame in last year's Punchestown Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Mullins has hailed the outstanding chaser's mind as well as his ability as he seeks a tenth Grade 1 success in a career that continues to soar to new heights. A first Punchestown Gold Cup would be another glittering entry on his CV.

Mullins said: "I know he was beaten in the race last year, but I thought himself and Bravemansgame probably went at it from a long way out and made themselves vulnerable.

"He seems in great form since Cheltenham and I've been very happy with him. He just turns up every time and runs his race, so what more could we ask for? He’s hardy and has a brilliant constitution."

Martin Brassil: 'Fastorslow has had no ill-effects from Cheltenham'

Martin Brassil reports no hiccups in the lead-up to Fastorslow's Punchestown Gold Cup defence as he returns to the scene of his most famous triumph.

Rewind 12 months and we weren't really sure how good Fastorslow was. He had been just touched off in the Ultima, but that was a handicap, and maybe he just took advantage of an over-the-top Galopin Des Champs who had run through a brick wall to land his first Cheltenham Gold Cup.

We have since found out there was absolutely no fluke about that 20-1 shock, as he repeated the feat over Galopin Des Champs in the John Durkan back at his happiest hunting ground in November.

Martin Brassil with Fastorslow: "The Gold Cup definitely wouldn’t have left a mark" Credit: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

An unfortunate departure in the Cheltenham Gold Cup before the race had come to the boil means Fastorslow comes here fresher than most and Brassil feels he is ready for another crack at old nemesis Galopin Des Champs.

The trainer said: "We’re very happy with him and looking forward to the challenge again. He has no ill-effects from Cheltenham and it’s been a trouble-free passage to get him where he is now and it’s all systems go. The Gold Cup definitely wouldn’t have left a mark anyway."

On Fastorslow's love of Punchestown, Brassil added: "I don’t know what it is about the track that suits him but he knows the place well. He seems to act really well out there. He’s never been out of the first couple at Punchestown, bar his first run over fences for me."

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Conflated

He's been pretty consistent all season and his run in the Melling Chase was up there with some of his best. Jonbon franked the form the other day at Sandown and hopefully he can run his race again. It won't be easy against Galopin Des Champs but we'll give it a lash. He seems to be taking his racing very well.

Peter Scudamore, assistant trainer of Corach Rambler

It wasn't the original target, the National was. We put him in just in case he went at the first and he went at the first, so here we are. If he could run as well as he did at Cheltenham and was placed we'd be delighted.

Mouse Morris, trainer of Gentlemansgame

He's had plenty of issues so he's a hard horse to get fit, but I thought he ran very well at Aintree. That turned into a sprint and it didn't really suit. I'd be hoping he can run a big race here.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

We were so unlucky with the weather in the lead-up to Cheltenham and Aintree but it’s been kinder to us for Punchestown. His sixth in the Liverpool Hurdle will have put him spot on for this and he has a big chance. If he’s close up turning for home he’ll be right in the mix at the line. We know he’ll be staying on strongly.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Journey With Me

He won nicely at Fairyhouse and we're stepping back up in trip with him. It's a fact-finding mission, but he seems in great form at home and let's see how he gets on at this level.

