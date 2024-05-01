Racing Post logo
TippingCracking the Punchestown puzzle

Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day two of the Punchestown festival

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor

David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday . . .

2.30 Punchestown
Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Walk Away Harry

Despite beating the likes of Lecky Watson in a bumper at this meeting last year, Walk Away Harry sneaks in here off 113 and could be a good deal better than that mark. The drying ground is a big help and he didn't half catch the eye at Cork last time.

Silk
Walk Away Harry14:30 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Philip Byrnes Tnr: C Byrnes

3.05 Punchestown
Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Blizzard Of Oz

Blizzard Of Oz is my banker on day two. He was beaten by Answer To Kayf at Naas in February, but that turned into a sprint and he was always in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was nicely on top at the line at Leopardstown last time and this quicker surface is an added bonus. He's nap material.

Silk
Blizzard Of Oz15:05 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.40 Punchestown
Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Cleatus Poolaw

The Pertemps Final was probably too much too soon for Cleatus Poolaw. That stamina-sapping 3m arrived a little too early in his education, but Jack Kennedy accepted the situation before the last knowing his winning chance had gone. Back against novices and down in trip, he's the value to take down hot favourite Mistergif, who is not certain to appreciate the longer trip.

Silk
Cleatus Poolaw15:40 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.15 Punchestown
Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m

DJ's tip: Lecky Watson

I like Lecky Watson. The Albert Bartlett was a strange race, and nothing got into it, but he caught my eye with how he travelled to the home turn. Punchestown might suit him better than Cheltenham, and he did pass the post first in a bumper here a few years ago before being demoted in the stewards room afterwards.

Silk
Lecky Watson16:15 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

4.50 Punchestown
Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 1), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Jasmin De Vaux

I'm absolutely dying to take on Jasmin De Vaux. There are so many unexposed youngsters here that you couldn't possibly take 6-4. Or could you? Wait a second. He covered more ground that anything in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, probably raced on the worst of the ground too, and still won going away. He might just be better than these and a rare talent.

Silk
Jasmin De Vaux16:50 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

5.25 Punchestown
Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m1f

DJ's tip: Galopin Des Champs

Expect another exhibition from our player of the season. Galopin Des Champs has been beaten on his last two trips to Punchestown, but don't expect lightning to strike three times. He's a more mature, reliable animal these days and 4-5 is a terrific price.

Silk
Galopin Des Champs17:25 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6.00 Punchestown
HSS Hire Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Watch House Cross

Don't read too much into form figures of 60F9. Make no mistake about it, Watch House Cross is a well-handicapped horse off 137 and now has his ideal terms and conditions – 2m4½f on a decent surface.

Silk
Watch House Cross18:00 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

6.35 Punchestown
Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race (Grade 3), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Air Of Entitlement

Familiar Dreams is a winning machine these days, but there was a real swagger about the way Air Of Entitlement won at Cork so she gets a tentative vote.

Silk
Air Of Entitlement18:35 Punchestown
View Racecard
Jky: Mr J L Gleeson Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

Punchestown festival day two naps: best betting tips from our experts 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on 1 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:00, 1 May 2024

iconCopy
