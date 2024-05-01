Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day two of the Punchestown festival
David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday . . .
2.30 Punchestown
Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f
DJ's tip: Walk Away Harry
Despite beating the likes of Lecky Watson in a bumper at this meeting last year, Walk Away Harry sneaks in here off 113 and could be a good deal better than that mark. The drying ground is a big help and he didn't half catch the eye at Cork last time.
3.05 Punchestown
Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final, 2m3½f
DJ's tip: Blizzard Of Oz
Blizzard Of Oz is my banker on day two. He was beaten by Answer To Kayf at Naas in February, but that turned into a sprint and he was always in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was nicely on top at the line at Leopardstown last time and this quicker surface is an added bonus. He's nap material.
3.40 Punchestown
Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle, 2m3½f
DJ's tip: Cleatus Poolaw
The Pertemps Final was probably too much too soon for Cleatus Poolaw. That stamina-sapping 3m arrived a little too early in his education, but Jack Kennedy accepted the situation before the last knowing his winning chance had gone. Back against novices and down in trip, he's the value to take down hot favourite Mistergif, who is not certain to appreciate the longer trip.
4.15 Punchestown
Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m
DJ's tip: Lecky Watson
I like Lecky Watson. The Albert Bartlett was a strange race, and nothing got into it, but he caught my eye with how he travelled to the home turn. Punchestown might suit him better than Cheltenham, and he did pass the post first in a bumper here a few years ago before being demoted in the stewards room afterwards.
4.50 Punchestown
Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 1), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Jasmin De Vaux
I'm absolutely dying to take on Jasmin De Vaux. There are so many unexposed youngsters here that you couldn't possibly take 6-4. Or could you? Wait a second. He covered more ground that anything in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, probably raced on the worst of the ground too, and still won going away. He might just be better than these and a rare talent.
5.25 Punchestown
Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m1f
DJ's tip: Galopin Des Champs
Expect another exhibition from our player of the season. Galopin Des Champs has been beaten on his last two trips to Punchestown, but don't expect lightning to strike three times. He's a more mature, reliable animal these days and 4-5 is a terrific price.
6.00 Punchestown
HSS Hire Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 2m4½f
DJ's tip: Watch House Cross
Don't read too much into form figures of 60F9. Make no mistake about it, Watch House Cross is a well-handicapped horse off 137 and now has his ideal terms and conditions – 2m4½f on a decent surface.
6.35 Punchestown
Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race (Grade 3), 2m½f
DJ's tip: Air Of Entitlement
Familiar Dreams is a winning machine these days, but there was a real swagger about the way Air Of Entitlement won at Cork so she gets a tentative vote.
Read this next:
Punchestown festival day two naps: best betting tips from our experts
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 1 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:00, 1 May 2024
- Punchestown festival day two naps: best betting tips from our experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Wednesday
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- Champions League Free Bets: Get £100 in betting offers for this week's Semi-final clashes with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM
- Punchestown festival day two naps: best betting tips from our experts
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's six meetings
- Ascot Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips from Ascot on Wednesday
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Punchestown festival day two free bets: grab a £60 betting offer for Gold Cup day
- Harry Kane betting offer: Get enhanced odds of 35-1 for Kane to have 1+ shots on target in the Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-finals
- Champions League Free Bets: Get £100 in betting offers for this week's Semi-final clashes with Paddy Power, William Hill & BetMGM