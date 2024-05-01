Cracking the puzzle with David Jennings' tips for day two of the Punchestown festival

David Jennings with his advice for the eight races on day two of the Punchestown festival on Wednesday . . .

2.30 Punchestown

Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Walk Away Harry

Despite beating the likes of Lecky Watson in a bumper at this meeting last year, Walk Away Harry sneaks in here off 113 and could be a good deal better than that mark. The drying ground is a big help and he didn't half catch the eye at Cork last time.

Walk Away Harry 14:30 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Philip Byrnes Tnr: C Byrnes

3.05 Punchestown

Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Blizzard Of Oz

Blizzard Of Oz is my banker on day two. He was beaten by Answer To Kayf at Naas in February, but that turned into a sprint and he was always in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was nicely on top at the line at Leopardstown last time and this quicker surface is an added bonus. He's nap material.

Blizzard Of Oz 15:05 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

3.40 Punchestown

Louis Fitzgerald Hotel Hurdle, 2m3½f

DJ's tip: Cleatus Poolaw

The Pertemps Final was probably too much too soon for Cleatus Poolaw. That stamina-sapping 3m arrived a little too early in his education, but Jack Kennedy accepted the situation before the last knowing his winning chance had gone. Back against novices and down in trip, he's the value to take down hot favourite Mistergif, who is not certain to appreciate the longer trip.

Cleatus Poolaw 15:40 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

4.15 Punchestown

Channor Real Estate Group Novice Hurdle (Grade 1), 3m



DJ's tip: Lecky Watson

I like Lecky Watson. The Albert Bartlett was a strange race, and nothing got into it, but he caught my eye with how he travelled to the home turn. Punchestown might suit him better than Cheltenham, and he did pass the post first in a bumper here a few years ago before being demoted in the stewards room afterwards.

Lecky Watson 16:15 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Danny Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

4.50 Punchestown

Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race (Grade 1), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Jasmin De Vaux

I'm absolutely dying to take on Jasmin De Vaux. There are so many unexposed youngsters here that you couldn't possibly take 6-4. Or could you? Wait a second. He covered more ground that anything in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham, probably raced on the worst of the ground too, and still won going away. He might just be better than these and a rare talent.

Jasmin De Vaux 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr P W Mullins Tnr: W P Mullins

5.25 Punchestown

Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup (Grade 1), 3m1f

DJ's tip: Galopin Des Champs

Expect another exhibition from our player of the season. Galopin Des Champs has been beaten on his last two trips to Punchestown, but don't expect lightning to strike three times. He's a more mature, reliable animal these days and 4-5 is a terrific price.

Galopin Des Champs 17:25 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

6.00 Punchestown

HSS Hire Handicap Chase (Grade 3), 2m4½f

DJ's tip: Watch House Cross

Don't read too much into form figures of 60F9. Make no mistake about it, Watch House Cross is a well-handicapped horse off 137 and now has his ideal terms and conditions – 2m4½f on a decent surface.

Watch House Cross 18:00 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Darragh O'Keeffe Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

6.35 Punchestown

Weatherbys General Stud Book Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race (Grade 3), 2m½f

DJ's tip: Air Of Entitlement



Familiar Dreams is a winning machine these days, but there was a real swagger about the way Air Of Entitlement won at Cork so she gets a tentative vote.

Air Of Entitlement 18:35 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Mr J L Gleeson Tnr: Henry De Bromhead

