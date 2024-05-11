Who will come out on top as top sprinters collide in hot Newcastle handicap?

Newcastle is a famously hard course to pin down. This is most likely due to its proximity to the coast, and the prevailing wind being into the runners' faces up the straight. On a windy day biases are more pronounced, and races over this six-furlong trip can become among the stiffest tests a sprinter can face in Britain.

There is a fresh breeze forecast on Sunday, but it is coming off the sea which means it is behind the runners on the straight track. This is generally a cue to back prominent racers who find it easier to keep going with the wind at their tail.

A handful of these horses ran here on Good Friday and it would be tempting to focus on the race run over today's course and distance won by Fivethousandtoone. In that race, Juan Les Pins and Batal Dubai raced on the seemingly unfavoured side. Misty Grey finished second from a small group that also contained the winner and fourth.

The seven-furlong race run an hour later could also be significant. Just A Spark was second, making the running until the last half-furlong. That was her debut at seven furlongs, and she is otherwise a sprinter with an excellent strike-rate on the all-weather. Over sprint trips on synthetics, she has form figures of 4221111115.

Notably, Just A Spark has never run in a sprint at Newcastle. Given her form over seven furlongs, and the potential for a wind that is favourable to front-runners like she often is, she could be just the type to make the most of this specific set of circumstances.

Analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Mick Appleby, trainer of Juan Les Pins

He should hopefully have a good chance. He’s in great order and has run well at this track.

George Scott, trainer of Rocket Rodney

He had a profitable winter in Bahrain and enjoyed the step up to six furlongs. The handicapper didn’t miss him but I’m pleased with where he’s at. This is a stepping stone to the Wokingham and there’s lots more fun days to be had with him. He’s had a bit of a break and I expect him to improve for it but he should run a nice race.

George Scott: trainer of Rocket Rodney Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Palin, partner in Middleham Park Racing, owner of Batal Dubai and Prince Of Zenda

Batal Dubai was side-swiped and clipped heels last time and it’s a run to put a line through. This has been the plan since – there’s good prize-money, he’s been freshened up after being gelded and it’s a course and distance he runs well over. Little went right for Prince Of Zenda either last time but he’s a very progressive sprinting type who seems to be getting quicker with age. There’s no reason why they can’t run well.

Julie Camacho, trainer of First Folio

It’s his first start for us and he’s been working well. He’s not won on the all-weather but has run well. If he’s able to return to his best form he would have a good chance.

Reporting by Jack Haynes

