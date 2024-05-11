Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his fancies for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Course form is vital on most tracks, especially on the all-weather, and Cross The Tracks , who has put up two career-best efforts the last twice at Newcastle, is worth banking on in the opening sprint handicap (3.07) under Oisin Murphy.

The other bankers are Treasure Time for William Haggas in the maiden (3.42) and Aerospace in the 1m4½f handicap (6.00). The latter continues to go from strength to strength and can improve again upped in trip.

Prince Achille is on a roll and will surely go well again in division two of the 1m2f handicap (4.52). However, this is a step up in class and therefore Natzor should be included too because he is another that could improve for stepping up a couple of furlongs.

In the first division (4.17), recent Hamilton winner My Little Queens is the obvious choice, but she does need a strong pace to run at and that might not happen. Consequently, it might be worth sticking in the topweight Sea Legend , who is unexposed and could have a significant class edge.

All seven runners have claims in the 1m2f handicap (5.27) and while Rocket Warrior is bound to go well, he is up in the weights at a different track, so it might be worth opting for Chaturanga and the bottom weight Monsieur Melee instead.

Newcastle Placepot perm

3.07

1 Cross The Tracks

3.42

10 Treasure Time

4.17

1 Sea Legend

7 My Little Queens

4.52

7 Natzor

10 Prince Achille

5.27

3 Chaturanga

7 Monsieur Melee

6.00

4 Aerospace

1x1x2x2x2x1 = 8 lines

Sign up to the Tote here. New customers online only. £5 minimum stake (if each-way then minimum £5 win + £5 place). Receive £20 Tote Credit within 48 hours of qualifying bet settlement. Seven-day expiry. Qualifying bet is the first racing pool bet added to the betslip. Valid up to seven days after registration. 18+. Full T&Cs apply. begambleaware.org. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.