Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all eight Newcastle races on Sunday
Richard Birch with his advice for the eight races from Newcastle on Sunday . . .
3.07 Newcastle
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Buzz Box
Buzz Box, who hails from the bang-in-form Bryan Smart stable, likes Newcastle and is open to further improvement off his current mark. Moyola, who beat him a neck last time, has since finished a good Catterick third to Vince L’Amour, narrowly beaten in a Chester Class 3 on Wednesday.
3.42 Newcastle
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Maiden Stakes, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Jungle Land
Jungle Land will be more streetwise following his debut second to Thelma’s Angel at Ayr. He started 11-8 favourite that day and had clearly been showing ability at home.
4.17 Newcastle
Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (Div 1), 1m2f
Birchy’s tip: Roll It In Glitter
My Little Queens is sure to prove popular under a 5lb penalty for her Hamilton romp last Sunday when a heavily backed 6-4 favourite. Roll It In Glitter is far better than his Ayr reappearance suggests and provides a good alternative.
4.52 Newcastle
Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (Div 2), 1m2f
Birchy’s tip: Natzor
Natzor, runner-up on both starts since joining David O’Meara, is likely to be suited by this step back up in trip and can go one better.
5.27 Newcastle
Get Raceday Ready Handicap, 1m2f
Birchy’s tip: Curran
Curran’s performance on his return at Doncaster in March was too bad to be true. A winner over course and distance as a two-year-old, he can bounce back to form.
6.00 Newcastle
Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap, 1m4f
Birchy’s tip: Aerospace
A mark of 87 is unlikely to be Aerospace’s ceiling. Last month's course winner is open to further progress for the step up in trip and can maintain his unbeaten record since joining Archie Watson.
6.30 Newcastle
Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap, 7f
Birchy’s tip: Billy Mill
Billy Mill is only 1lb higher than when winning by three-quarters of a length over course and distance three starts ago. He didn’t enjoy the smoothest of passages that day and that victory can be upgraded.
7.00 Newcastle
Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap, 6f
Birchy’s tip: Misty Grey
Winner of five of his 20 starts on the all-weather, Misty Grey is attractively treated off a mark of 99 and can provide the answer to this £75,000 finale. Tiger Crusade, who also goes well on artificial surfaces, should also run a huge race.
Published on 12 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 07:13, 12 May 2024
