TippingCracking the Premier Puzzle

Cracking the Premier puzzle with Richard Birch's selections for all eight Newcastle races on Sunday

Richard BirchReporter

Richard Birch with his advice for the eight races from Newcastle on Sunday . . .

3.07 Newcastle
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Buzz Box

Buzz Box, who hails from the bang-in-form Bryan Smart stable, likes Newcastle and is open to further improvement off his current mark. Moyola, who beat him a neck last time, has since finished a good Catterick third to Vince L’Amour, narrowly beaten in a Chester Class 3 on Wednesday.

Silk
Buzz Box15:07 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Breslin (3lb)Tnr: Bryan Smart

3.42 Newcastle
Tips For Every Race At raceday-ready.com Maiden Stakes, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Jungle Land

Jungle Land will be more streetwise following his debut second to Thelma’s Angel at Ayr. He started 11-8 favourite that day and had clearly been showing ability at home.

Silk
Jungle Land15:42 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: K R Burke

4.17 Newcastle
Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (Div 1), 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Roll It In Glitter

My Little Queens is sure to prove popular under a 5lb penalty for her Hamilton romp last Sunday when a heavily backed 6-4 favourite. Roll It In Glitter is far better than his Ayr reappearance suggests and provides a good alternative.

Silk
Roll It In Glitter16:17 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

4.52 Newcastle
Download The Raceday Ready App Handicap (Div 2), 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Natzor

Natzor, runner-up on both starts since joining David O’Meara, is likely to be suited by this step back up in trip and can go one better.

Silk
Natzor16:52 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

5.27 Newcastle
Get Raceday Ready Handicap, 1m2f

Birchy’s tip: Curran

Curran’s performance on his return at Doncaster in March was too bad to be true. A winner over course and distance as a two-year-old, he can bounce back to form.

Silk
Curran17:27 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Fanning Tnr: Charlie Johnston

6.00 Newcastle
Free Digital Racecard At raceday-ready.com Handicap, 1m4f

Birchy’s tip: Aerospace

A mark of 87 is unlikely to be Aerospace’s ceiling. Last month's course winner is open to further progress for the step up in trip and can maintain his unbeaten record since joining Archie Watson.

Silk
Aerospace18:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Archie Watson

6.30 Newcastle
Get The Inside Track With raceday-ready.com Handicap, 7f

Birchy’s tip: Billy Mill

Billy Mill is only 1lb higher than when winning by three-quarters of a length over course and distance three starts ago. He didn’t enjoy the smoothest of passages that day and that victory can be upgraded.

Silk
Billy Mill18:30 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Rod Millman

7.00 Newcastle
Download The Racecourse App Raceday Ready Handicap, 6f

Birchy’s tip: Misty Grey

Winner of five of his 20 starts on the all-weather, Misty Grey is attractively treated off a mark of 99 and can provide the answer to this £75,000 finale. Tiger Crusade, who also goes well on artificial surfaces, should also run a huge race.

Silk
Misty Grey19:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

Published on 12 May 2024inFree tips

Last updated 07:13, 12 May 2024

iconCopy
