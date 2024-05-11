The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ludlow, Plumpton and Newcastle on Sunday
Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .
Musique De Fee (4.03 Ludlow)
Largely struggled in softer than ideal conditions over hurdles after showing promise in a good ground bumper at Stratford last June, but she showed big improvement on her second start after wind surgery when winning over course and distance last month. That was back on good ground, the same conditions she encounters here, and she would've won more comfortably than three-quarters of a length had she jumped the last two better, so a 4lb rise may not stop her going in again.
Yalla Habibi (3.35 Lingfield)
Form of his half-length third at Hereford in March has been well advertised by the first and second, so it was no surprise to see him make an instant impact for Harriet Dickin. He stormed clear by eight lengths in a Fakenham maiden before making it 2-2 for the stable in a Kempton handicap ten days later, staying on well to cut down the longtime leader. He will have no trouble stepping back up in trip and should make a bold hat-trick bid.
Fairbanks (6.00 Newcastle)
Rattled off a quick hat-trick when entering handicaps and fitted with a visor, latterly landing short odds with ease at Goodwood in June, and the form of his comfortable Haydock success last March has been strongly franked by the runner-up Lordship, who ended the year rated 29lb higher after four subsequent wins. He will strip fitter for his reappearance, which came after an extended break and wind surgery, and a 1lb drop can only help Andrew Balding's four-year-old.
Read these next:
'Everything points to him being spot on for this' - Tom Segal with three fancies on Guineas day at Longchamp
Tom Segal's play of the day at Longchamp
Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 11 May 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:00, 11 May 2024
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his fancies for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Maddy Playle is back to crack Saturday's ITV4 action at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock after 9-4 and 7-4 Friday winners
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Grab 40-1odds for Bukayo Saka to have 1+ shots on target in Sunday's Manchester United vs Arsenal match: Paddy Power Premier League enhanced odds betting offer
- Eurovision 2024 betting offer: Grab £60 in free bets from William Hill to spend on this year's competition
- Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Man United vs Arsenal match on Sunday: Premier League betting offer
- Newcastle Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his fancies for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
- Sunday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Saturday
- Maddy Playle is back to crack Saturday's ITV4 action at Lingfield, Ascot and Haydock after 9-4 and 7-4 Friday winners
- Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's nine meetings
- Grab 40-1odds for Bukayo Saka to have 1+ shots on target in Sunday's Manchester United vs Arsenal match: Paddy Power Premier League enhanced odds betting offer
- Eurovision 2024 betting offer: Grab £60 in free bets from William Hill to spend on this year's competition
- Get enhanced odds of 30-1 for a goal to be scored in the Man United vs Arsenal match on Sunday: Premier League betting offer