The Punt Acca: Harry Wilson's three horse racing tips from Ludlow, Plumpton and Newcastle on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Musique De Fee (4.03 Ludlow)

Largely struggled in softer than ideal conditions over hurdles after showing promise in a good ground bumper at Stratford last June, but she showed big improvement on her second start after wind surgery when winning over course and distance last month. That was back on good ground, the same conditions she encounters here, and she would've won more comfortably than three-quarters of a length had she jumped the last two better, so a 4lb rise may not stop her going in again.

Yalla Habibi (3.35 Lingfield)

Form of his half-length third at Hereford in March has been well advertised by the first and second, so it was no surprise to see him make an instant impact for Harriet Dickin. He stormed clear by eight lengths in a Fakenham maiden before making it 2-2 for the stable in a Kempton handicap ten days later, staying on well to cut down the longtime leader. He will have no trouble stepping back up in trip and should make a bold hat-trick bid.

Fairbanks (6.00 Newcastle)

Rattled off a quick hat-trick when entering handicaps and fitted with a visor, latterly landing short odds with ease at Goodwood in June, and the form of his comfortable Haydock success last March has been strongly franked by the runner-up Lordship, who ended the year rated 29lb higher after four subsequent wins. He will strip fitter for his reappearance, which came after an extended break and wind surgery, and a 1lb drop can only help Andrew Balding's four-year-old.

