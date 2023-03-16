'We're hoping he can make his class tell' - quotes and analysis for the Martin Pipe

It’s time to bring the curtain down on the 2023 Cheltenham Festival and there's no better way to do so than with a look to the future in a contest affectionately known as the ‘boys race’.

Not only does this give us a glimpse of up-and-coming jockeys who could become the stories of festivals to come, but it has also been a breeding ground for the best horses in recent years. Willie Mullins, in particular, has been known to run a star in it.

Mullins has used this as a springboard for some top-class chasers, having won four of the 14 runnings with Sir Des Champs, Don Poli, Killultagh Vic and Galopin Des Champs. A £1 bet on all 26 of his runners at SP would have won £9.50.

The Closutton trainer has also had future stars Burrows Saint and Gentleman De Mee beaten in the race, so it’s worth putting whatever he runs into your Racing Post Tracker. There's a good chance a star is among this year’s trio.

Spanish Harlem is the Mullins runner the market likes and there is a strong feeling we have yet to see the best of the Auteuil winner in three Irish outings for the yard.

He has been a beaten short-priced favourite in all three, with sloppy jumping often his undoing. However, Spanish Harlem evidently has plenty of talent if Mullins can sharpen up his technique and there is no better man to do it.

Mullins has given the ride to Michael O’Sullivan, who comes here hot on the heels of a first-day double with Marine Nationale and Jazzy Matty. He is now the star rider in the field.

When Mullins doesn’t win the race it usually goes to either Gordon Elliott or Joseph O’Brien. They have won five of the last six runnings and, although O’Brien doesn’t saddle any runners, Elliott isn’t going to be outdone by Mullins and he sends out six horses.

Imagine and Cool Survivor are the shortest prices of his sextet and Sam Ewing catches my eye on Cool Survivor. The jockey is 0-10 in Britain for Elliott but has had a second, two thirds and a fourth and has ridden three winners for the stable in Ireland.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Actions speak louder than words

Gordon Elliott talks reverently of Martin Pipe but a more potent tribute is the way he attacks the race named after him.

It clearly matters to him that he wins the conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle that honours his former boss and life-long idol.

Having gone close when Toner D'Oudairies – just his second runner – was beaten only a neck in 2012, he won it with Champagne Classic five years later and a year after that with Blow By Blow.

Elliott has continued to target the race, saddling no fewer than six runners last year when Hollow Games fared best of the team in third place. He has another half-dozen in the line-up today, a quarter of the field.

Gordon Elliott: goes six-handed in his bid for the Martin Pipe Credit: Debbie Burt

Ante-post betting pointed to the chances of useful novice hurdlers Imagine and Cool Survivor, but Elliott's previous winners started at double-figure prices, so it could be unwise to ignore Firm Footings, Au Fleuron, Felix Desjy or In From The Cold.

Running through his team, Elliott said: "Cool Survivor maybe likes to be ridden the way he was at Leopardstown. We'd been forcing the issue with him but maybe holding on to him suits him better.

"Imagine is a lovely young horse but he's only five and doesn't have as much experience as a few others. He's nice, though, and has a future. Felix Desjy ran really well last time and could have an each-way squeak. A race like this might suit him. We haven't seen the best of Au Fleuron yet, while Firm Footings is consistent and definitely has a chance. In From The Cold probably has a bit to find."

What they say

Harry Fry, trainer of Might I

He ran a nice race back over a shorter distance last time but this trip should be ideal. He's carrying top weight but we're hoping he can make his class tell.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Molly Ollys Wishes & West To The Bridge

It's Molly Ollys Wishes' first run in a handicap for a long time and she's in good form, having been kept for this. This is her trip and she likes a bit of soft ground. I think she'll run a big race and so will West To The Bridge, who runs under a penalty for winning last week. He won very easily and can back up a race. This time last year he won four on the bounce. If this became attritional, he'd be in his element.

Gary Moore, trainer of Mark Of Gold and Fifty Ball

It was a career-best at Kempton last time for Mark Of Gold but he'll have to improve again. He's very genuine. It's been a struggle with Fifty Ball this season but the fact he's got cut in the ground gives him a chance. The ability is still there.

Fifty Ball: "the ability is still there" states trainer Gary Moore Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Nicky Henderson, trainer of No Ordinary Joe and Impulsive One

It's very competitive and hard to win when you're rather exposed, but you never know. The trip will help No Ordinary Joe and Impulsive One won over it last time, but he wouldn't want the ground to get any softer.

Oliver Greenall, joint-trainer of Iroko

It's hard to know how much improvement he has in him, but he's very unexposed and he'll be helped by soft ground.

Henry De Bromhead, trainer of Spirit Of Legend

He might lack a little handicap experience but he is a lovely young horse.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Irish Hill

He's progressive and got a lovely ride when winning at Ascot. There might be a few lurking in the field who are well handicapped but he might have more in the tank as well.

Paul Gilligan, trainer of Buddy One

He’d have a chance if he goes through the ground. He’s going there in good form as he ran super at Thurles. The horse that beat us there didn’t run up to scratch yesterday but we are coming here with a bit of a chance.

Reporting by David Carr

