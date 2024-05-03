Cracking the Premier puzzle with Maddy Playle's tips for the ITV action at Newmarket and Goodwood on Friday

Maddy Playle with her advice for the seven ITV races at Newmarket and Goodwood on Friday . . .

2.25 Newmarket

William Hill Newmarket Stakes (Listed), 1m2f

Playle's pick: Whip Cracker

Endless Victory is unbeaten and favourite for this, but he has 4lb to find on official ratings with Whip Cracker, who was in front of the reopposing Caviar Heights when second to a smart prospect over a furlong shorter at this track last time, and he is preferred at the prices.

Whip Cracker 14:25 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: Richard Hughes

2.40 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Novice Stakes, 5f

Playle's pick: Gold Medallist

It's tricky betting on juvenile races at this time of year, and there are further risks attached with backing unraced horses against experienced ones, but Gold Medallist is interesting. His trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is 4-11 (36 per cent strike-rate) with her two-year-olds this season and there is plenty of pace in his pedigree. Watch the market.

Gold Medallist 14:40 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.00 Newmarket

William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 7f

Playle's pick: English Oak

There must be a chance English Oak can develop into a good-quality handicapper this season based on his Ascot second to Rohaan in October. That was a cracking effort for an inexperienced horse and there is surely mileage in his mark of 90. Others with claims are Dark Thirty and Be Frank.

English Oak 15:00 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Ed Walker

3.15 Goodwood

William Hill Epic Value Handicap, 6f

Playle's pick: Bishop's Crown

Another Eve Johnson Houghton-trained fancy among Friday's selections, Bishop's Crown looks to have an outstanding chance in this sprint handicap. An incredibly consistent type, he's won his last two, including a comfortable success at Windsor last time, and further improvement looks likely.

Bishop's Crown 15:15 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.35 Newmarket

William Hill King Charles II Stakes (Listed), 7f

Playle's pick: Indian Run

It was disappointing neither Boiling Point nor Bold Style could pick up Ten Bob Tony over this course and distance last time, so maybe it's worth taking them on with last year's Acomb winner Indian Run at a bigger price. He'll need to put his last-placed finish in the Dewhurst behind him, though.

Indian Run 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

3.50 Goodwood

William Hill Epic Boost Handicap, 5f

Playle's tip: Clarendon House

A trappy affair. Dream Composer has an excellent record at this track and is down to an attractive mark, but he's been out of form. That can't be said of Clarendon House, who finished an excellent fourth in a Group 2 at Meydan in January and ran well again when third to subsequent Group 1 third Diligent Harry last time.

Clarendon House 15:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Robert Cowell

4.10 Newmarket

William Hill Jockey Club Stakes (Group 2), 1m4f

Playle's pick: Astro King

Strictly on ratings, Astro King should be the clear second favourite behind Time Lock, yet only one horse is a bigger price. His creditable second in the Earl of Sefton at this track last time was nearly a career-best effort and he shaped as if he would relish the step up to this trip. Castle Way had excuses when beaten on reappearance at Meydan and ought to do better now.

Astro King 16:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

