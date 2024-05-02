Racing Postcast: Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk tipping show with Robbie Wilders and Tom Park

Sam Hart is joined by Robbie Wilders, Tom Park and Unibet's Ed Nicholson to preview the action at Newmarket, Goodwood and Thirsk this weekend.

In the first part of the show the panel look at Saturday's card at Newmarket, headlined by the 2,000 Guineas. City of Troy is one of the most exciting horses we have seen in recent seasons, but could there be an upset on the cards on his big reappearance?

The second part of the show switches attention to Goodwood and Thirsk. There are two competitive races to get stuck into, which means a tough puzzle to crack at both tracks.

To finish, the team looks ahead to the fillies on Sunday in the 1,000 Guineas. This looks a more open contest than the 2,000 Guineas and the panel discuss the chances of a few at prices. The team then give their other selections before providing their weekend naps.

