'He's a beautiful mover' - Christie aiming to erase last year's pain with Vaucelet

The home team has made a good job of defending the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase lately, supplying four of the past six winners. A six-year winning sequence for the Irish between 2011 and 2016 provides a wider context.

In an Irish-dominated finish last year, Patrick Mullins pulled the race out of the fire on Billaway, touching off Winged Leader who jumped the last in a clear lead. Billaway, runner-up in the race in 2020 and 2021, now bids to emulate Salsify, On The Fringe and Pacha Du Polder, the race's three back-to-back winners since 2012.

Billaway completed his preparation by winning a Naas hunter chase for the fourth year in a row. His form profile presents a familiar pattern. He has never won on his seasonal debut. This term he began at Thurles in January and was trounced by Ferns Lock, a six-year-old stablemate of Winged Leader in David Christie's County Fermanagh yard.

Ferns Lock bolted up in the Tetratema at Gowran Park last Saturday. In other circumstances, he would have travelled this week. However, Christie was never going to rush him, knowing he already had two strong contenders for the race, Winged Leader and Vaucelet, winner of the Champion Hunters' Chase at Stratford last May.

Christie's decision to rely solely on Vaucelet looks highly significant. The eight-year-old holds strong credentials but soft going is a concern since he laboured when beating Stuart Crawford's runner Dorking Cock at Down Royal at Christmas. His trainer has described him as a horse who thrives on spring ground.

Henry de Bromhead's former Grade 2 winner Chris's Dream, who ran in the Gold Cup three years ago, is a fascinating runner after finding a new lease of life in point-to-points. His rider Maxine O'Sullivan won the race on It Came To Pass for her father Eugene in 2020.

Will Biddick, trainer of the 2021 winner Porlock Bay when Lorcan Williams deputised, teams up with Chris Barber to partner Famous Clermont, who has staked a strong claim with wins at Wincanton and Haydock. A poor run at the venue last April is a concerning blot. Everything has gone smoothly since then.

Bob And Co, conqueror of Billaway at Punchestown two years ago, has failed to get around on two previous attempts at the race. He arrives without a prep run but should give Alice Stevens a good spin.

Ultimately though, the Irish challenge looks equal to the task. Given his depth of high-class experience, Chris's Dream appeals most at the likely prices.

Will agony turn to ecstasy?

Forgive David Christie if he cannot bear to watch the closing stages of the hunter chasers' Gold Cup, even if Vaucelet is 30 lengths clear.

He knows from experience that defeat can always be snatched from the jaws of victory, no matter how much you seem to be in command.

His Winged Leader looked the certain winner virtually throughout this race last year, holding a six-length lead at the final fence only to come under pressure from Barry O'Neill in the last half-furlong and get caught by Billaway in the final strides.

As if that wasn't bad enough, County Fermanagh's only trainer went through the same agony the following month at Punchestown, where Vaucelet looked set to get the better of Billaway and avenge his stablemate's defeat until he made a mistake at the final fence and had to settle for second.

That was the only time that Vaucelet has been beaten since 2021 and he bounced back to prove himself a tip-top hunter with a game success in the prestigious Foxhunter Chase at Stratford later last spring.

Now he is the horse chosen to do duty at Cheltenham for a yard which not only has Winged Leader still active and seemingly as good as ever as he waits for Aintree but also exciting young prospect Ferns Lock.

Asked about the significance of going one better here this year, Christie said: "It would mean a lot but there are many other things in life and winning at Cheltenham is not going to define me as a trainer or a man.

"But I would be especially pleased for Barry who took it badly when he got beaten last year, I'd be really chuffed for him. Racing gives you some days and takes away other days – just because we were beaten last year that doesn't mean to say we're going to do it this year."

Vaucelet has not raced since winning at Down Royal at Christmas and his trainer, who will not be at Cheltenham himself, said: "We've deliberately kept him fresh for this. He's a high-class horse and the nicer the ground the better he'd be, he's a beautiful mover.

"He's travelled over well. We took him to Stratford last year to get him used to the travelling because he was quite highly strung and that seems to have helped him.

"It's a very open race, six or seven could win it, we're just hoping we're in the mix. He's been trained for this but if there's something better on the day, they're just better."

Hoping for Famous win

Winning a great race while you watch from the stands is all very well but you would much rather be on it yourself, or you would if you were the most successful rider in British point-to-point history.

When Will Biddick trained Porlock Bay to win the St James's Place Festival Hunters' Chase two years ago, pandemic restrictions meant only professional jockeys were allowed to take part, so Lorcan Williams had the mount.

Famous Clermont winning at Haydock last month Credit: Grossick Racing

But Biddick, who rode in his first point at the age of 16 and beat the professionals when winning the Plate here on Something Wells in 2009, will be on Famous Clermont.

His mount has strong claims, having won nine of his last 11 starts under rules and in points, and put up smart performances when landing recent hunter chases at Wincanton an Haydock (by 18 lengths).

However, Biddick is not getting carried away with the second favourite's chance and said: "I'm excited about seeing how he goes and he's earned the right to be there but he's never been over that distance and he's not an out-and-out stayer and he's got to jump round. If he jumps like he did when he went there last year, he's going to be pulling up at the top of the hill.

"We've worked on his jumping and changed how we ride him and it's made a bit of a difference, but the big field on a stiff undulating track is not ideal."

What they say

Harry Derham, trainer of Bob And Co

He's had a long time off and his record at Cheltenham isn't great, but he's as fit as I can get him without a race and I hope he'll run well.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Cat Tiger and Secret Investor and owner of Shantou Flyer

Secret Investor has had lots of problems and is not as good now. He prefers better ground and he also loves dominating and doesn't have a great record in large fields. Cat Tiger is brilliant fresh and is capable of running a good race. He needs to be given a cool ride and brought into the race late. Shantou Flyer has gone nicely at Cheltenham and should give my daughter, Olive, a lovely first ride in the race.

Stuart Crawford, trainer of Dorking Cock

I'd turned away at Down Royal as I thought he had won but Vaucelet stayed on to get him. It was a good run there and he likes a bit of juice in the ground. The extra distance will suit. He's been lightly raced the last few seasons and hopefully can run well.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of Its On The Line

He’s been in great form lately and won his last two points. This might be a tough ask for a six-year-old but this experience will stand to him and regardless of what happens, he will be a nice horse going forward. The track should suit him as he’s a very strong stayer.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Not That Fuisse

Jack Andrews is a good booking and he holds his own in this grade. He's got to stay three miles two but it's looking more likely that he will and I give him an each-way chance.

Warren Ewing, trainer of Brain Power

He is in grand form and has won five points, which could have been six only he fell when going well in one. I’d like the ground to be a small bit drier but we’re expecting a big run from him all going well. He is a lot more settled than he used to be so I don’t see the trip being any problem.

Sean McParlan, trainer of Le Malin

He was second to Billaway at Naas and won a point well since. He has been improving with every run and we would be hopeful he could run into a place. I think he will handle the track well as he’s a real genuine horse. He came to us from France with a slight injury but he has been 100 per cent since so we're hoping for the best.

