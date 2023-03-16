A divisive favourite - will Allegorie De Vassy handle the Mares' Chase test?

The only other Cheltenham Festival favourite to divide opinion in the manner of Facile Vega in the Supreme this week is arguably Allegorie De Vassy in the Mares’ Chase, although the sceptics will have arrived at their conclusion with the latter from a different angle.



Facile Vega’s sternest critics were of the view that his reputation exceeded the value of his hurdling form, whereas nobody is denying the worth of Allegorie De Vassy’s performances in novice chases.

She was brilliant at Limerick and spectacular again at Thurles when sauntering home by 19 lengths from Brides Hill, a subsequent easy winner of a Listed mares’ chase from a decent yardstick in the division in Telmesomethinggirl.

A Racing Post Rating of 162 in just her second start over fences is patently something out of the ordinary. The problem with Allegorie De Vassy, and it is a major one on a left-handed track that examines slick and accurate jumping, is that she jumped right at most of her fences when making all at Thurles.

She missed the festival last year and we have zero pointers regarding her ability to cope with the course. The loss of ground at fences will accumulate and that could be the difference between victory and defeat for Allegorie De Vassy, who might be seen to best effect when back right-handed at the Punchestown festival.

Another easy lead for the favourite is also difficult to anticipate given the other avenues of pace. Magic Daze, Elimay and Zambella are prime candidates to upset Allegorie De Vassy’s rhythm and even outsider Pink Legend led last time.

Slow ground and a pell-mell pace set-up must also be a worry for Magic Daze’s ante-post supporters, who may wish to consider jumping ship in spite of her easy victory over Dinoblue at Naas.

Impervious or Jeremys Flame, the two virtually level with Allegorie De Vassy on BHA ratings, might have the tactical advantage from off the speed. Jeremys Flame is in her third season over fences and everything clicked at Huntingdon last time when she slammed Zambella.

She is bang there on that run in receipt of 3lb from the novices above her in the market. There is substance to Impervious’s Punchestown success in January when she gave weight and a beating to the boys as Journey With Me has since captured a Grade 3.

That proved she belongs at this level and this uncomplicated, smooth jumper appears to have everything in her favour.

'Allegorie De Vassy hasn't been beaten yet'

Willie Mullins has won the only two runnings of the Mares' Chase and he has three chances headed by the favourite Allegorie De Vassy.

The six-year-old is unbeaten in four starts in Ireland and is joined in the line-up by stablemates Elimay, who won last year, and Dolcita.

"I nearly fell off her at the first at Thurles last time but she has schooled very well since," said Allegorie De Vassy's jockey Paul Townend.

"Impervious has done nothing wrong and franked the form at Naas last Sunday before we came over. Her form is rock-solid and will take plenty of beating, but my mare is unproven, she hasn’t been beaten yet and we are hoping for a big run."

What they say

Colm Murphy, trainer of Impervious

She seems well and we have been very happy with her. We weren’t sure how she would cope with the heavy ground at Punchestown but she seemed to handle it well so I don’t think she’ll mind what way the ground is. She was sixth in the mares' novice last season when nothing really went right for her.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Riviere D'Etel

She's had her back operated on and it seems to have worked wonders. She worked very well the other week and seems to be back to her best. Don't be surprised if she runs very well.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Jeremys Flame

She was very good at Huntingdon last time. The two mares at the top of the market are good but Jeremys Flame has plenty of experience. Conditions should be fine but I wouldn't want to see it get too soft.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Magic Daze

The big question is whether she stays. She has never gone this far under rules but she ran really well over two miles and a furlong in the mares' novice hurdle when trying to make all two years ago. She has won a point-to-point and I think we need to ride her as though she stays, but that's Rachael Blackmore's department.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Zambella

She doesn't owe us anything. She was fourth in the race last year and now we've got a bit softer ground, which should suit her. Hopefully she can get closer to Jeremys Frame who beat her at Huntingdon last time.

