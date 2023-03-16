'I was surprised to see she's so big in the market - she's a crazy price'

The name Mullins has become synonymous with this race this century. Not only has Willie won it six times – more than any other handicap at the festival – but it has also gone to his brothers Tony and Tom since the start of 2007, so can nephew Emmet now get in on the act?

He will be represented by Filey Bay, who looked set to complete a hat-trick when coming to challenge Aucunrisque at the last in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury last time. He traded at a low of 1.2 in running, but just couldn’t get past and Aucunrisque kept on gamely to beat him.

Filey Bay has gone up 8lb for finishing second, but there could be plenty more to come from a horse having just his sixth outing over hurdles and JP McManus is bidding for his fourth win in the race. And one of those wins came for a Mullins with Alderwood for Tom in 2012.

Aucunrisque is back to try and confirm the form and is only 1lb worse off at the weights with Filey Bay after his length success. However, it might not be so easy for him to make all in a big field at this track as Newbury is a notoriously good course for such tactics. That isn’t always the case in hurdles races at Cheltenham, where the stiff uphill finish often takes its toll late.

If it’s not to be Emmet then maybe it will be Willie again because Mullins is back with four runners in a bid for a seventh win in the race, and the most interesting has to be Sharjah.

He carries top weight of 12 stone and Mullins landed this six years ago with a topweight in the shape of Arctic Fire. This race should set up perfectly for Sharjah’s waiting tactics and let’s not forget he has plenty of form at the track, having finished second in two Champion Hurdles. Those were on the Old course, though, and the New course is a greater stamina test.

Filey Bay failed to justify favouritism when narrowly denied by Aucunrisque in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury but he has the opportunity to reverse the placings for Emmet Mullins.

The seven-year-old scored by six lengths on his stable debut at Doncaster and followed up at Wincanton before being sent off as 4-1 favourite at Newbury last month.

However, he could only finish a length behind Aucunrisque, who made all for Chris Gordon and Nick Scholfield but is much bigger in the County Hurdle market.

"He has come out of the Betfair Hurdle well," said Mullins, winner of last year's Grand National with Noble Yeats. "An 8lb rise will be a fair burden to overcome but hopefully he can run a big race."

Gordon would prefer the ground to be quicker for Aucunrisque but maintains the Betfair Hurdle winner, who is available at a double-figure price, should be much shorter in the betting.

He also sends out Highway One O Two, an impressive winner at Ascot in October who was third behind Constitution Hill in the Christmas Hurdle before finishing seventh behind his stablemate at Newbury.

"Our two are tough enough to go through soft ground but are more effective on a sounder surface," said Gordon. "Aucunrisque has had a great season and I'm surprised the horse he beat last time is so much shorter in the market.

"Highway One O Two bolted up at Ascot in October and the handicapper didn't miss us. I was hoping he would drop a little in the weights after the Betfair Hurdle but fortunately my son Freddie takes off a useful 7lb."

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Pied Piper and Glan

Pied Piper has a touch of class in a race like this and ran well in the Triumph Hurdle last year. The better the ground, the better his chance. It was a better performance from him last time. Glan is a lightning quick jumper and schooled really well the other day. She likes these big-field handicaps.

Nicky Henderson, trainer of First Street

He ran very well in the race last year but he's 10lb higher this time. We've tinkered with his soft palate as he was making a bit of a noise at Wincanton last time.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Ballyadam

I thought he would win the Galway Hurdle but he came back sore after that. He is really well now and it was good to see him run such a nice race in his prep run at Leopardstown. The handicapper saw that as well, and he is running off a 4lb higher mark than last year, but he is in good form.

Paul Townend, rider of Hunters Yarn

He’s a nice type and an improving sort. A novice in a handicap is never ideal but he’s had his few runs to qualify for his. We have plenty of weight. State Man won the race last year as a novice off a few pounds lower in the handicap so we will see how much this lad is improving here. It’s ultra-competitive, though, and there's a lot of horses you would make a case for in here.

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Prairie Dancer

He seems in good form and ran an excellent race in the Galway Hurdle and won at Listowel. This is a really competitive race but you’d be hoping for a good run from him. It wasn’t a bad run last year in the Boodles and he looks like a better horse this time around.

John McConnell, trainer of Anna Bunina

I was a bit surprised she's so big in the market – she's a crazy price having finished fourth in one of the best handicap hurdles of the season then splitting Queens Brook and Brandy Love at Punchestown. Those last two runs are right up with her best, she seems to be on a nice mark and she's ran well in this before. She's in great form and I'm really happy with her.

Neil Mulholland, trainer of Milkwood

He's on a good mark and is as good as we've had him but we wish the ground was a bit quicker.

Noel Meade, trainer of Pinkerton and Highland Charge

I tried fences with Highland Charge but he was hot-headed and didn't take to them at all. He won two reasonable novice hurdles last year and is a strong stayer at two miles. Pinkerton has been running in good races In Ireland and has been a little bit unlucky not to win one. He's certainly got a very strong each-way chance.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Path D'Oroux

I'm not sure about the strength of his last run but he's coming into the race fresh and in good nick and I'm hoping he will be competitive.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Pembroke and Faivoir

Harry [Skelton] rides Pembroke, who didn't quite stay two and a half miles last time. He'll definitely be better back over two and he's favourably handicapped. He's got a big chance. The ground is no issue. Faivoir disappointed massively in the Betfair last time but probably didn't let himself down at all on the quick ground. This is a totally different kettle of fish and he'll love the scenario, soft ground and a fast-run race.

Harry Fry, trainer of Gin Coco

We felt the ground would have been too quick in the Betfair Hurdle so he's not run since finishing a good second in the Greatwood Hurdle. Hopefully there's still some improvement to come.

Terence O’Brien, trainer of Magnor Glory

He’s in good form and it’s great to have a runner at Cheltenham. The form of his Listowel win is working out fairly strong but he has been off for six months now so it’s a big ask. He’ll have to improve a good bit to get involved. His best form is on reasonably good ground so the ground is a slight worry.

