'Nothing will be coming home better than him' - trainer quotes and analysis for a typically competitive Albert Bartlett

The notion that the Albert Bartlett is a race for the experienced slogger remains one of the most frequently highlighted angles in the build-up to this great meeting. Essentially, the best long-term prospect in the field is often ill-equipped to cope with its unique demands in the infancy of their career.

Gold Cup hope Stattler is now rated at least a stone better than any of his rivals from the 2021 running yet could manage only fourth, while the future achievements of Paisley Park (13th in 2018) and Native River (ninth in 2015) clearly exceeded those of the also-rans by daylight.

It is the biggest lottery of all the festival novice hurdles and chases and the prospect of slow ground, absent from going reports in six of the previous ten runnings, only increases the likelihood of a grueller that will provide a new experience altogether for these youngsters.

One of the more eyecatching stats of the week is the remarkable record of three-mile point-to-point winners in the Albert Bartlett. Seven of the previous 11 winners brought that trend to the table, and two of those returned SPs of 33-1. Subsequent Gold Cup scorer Minella Indo also served up what was, at the time, a major shock at 50-1 in 2019.

Backing all 103 horses who met that criterion since 2003 would have reimbursed punters with a £60 profit to £1 stakes and, to save you the work, Corbetts Cross, Stay Away Fay, Search For Glory, Weveallbeencaught, Affordale Fury, Thomas Mor, Chianti Classico, Idalko Bihoue are the group to whom that applies.

That Corbetts Cross is the only qualifier who is shorter than 20-1 somewhat grabs the attention.

A minimum of three selections for those tackling the Placepot on Gold Cup day is probably the wise approach in this and personal preference is to include Corbetts Cross, Stay Away Fay and Favori De Champdou in such a wager.

Favori De Champdou is a whisker away from fitting the golden trend as he was beaten a neck in a Fairyhouse point-to-point almost four years ago, but he rallied when headed that day and has taken his form to a new level since he was stepped up to three miles in novice hurdles.

A fragile sort who ran only once between February 2020 and November 2022, this eight-year-old is in rude health now and nearer his physical prime than many in the line-up. The seven previous runnings of the heavy ground Limerick Grade 2 he landed over Christmas also unearthed two Albert Bartlett winners and a close third in Fury Road.

Corbetts Cross possesses just about every attribute you would seek in an Albert Bartlett winner and his chance is obvious, but Stay Away Fay is a darker one for Paul Nicholls.

Stay Away Fay beat Monty’s Star in his point and looks a major work in progress on the evidence of his Doncaster Grade 2 second last time. He shaped best that day and it is atypical of Nicholls’ usual modus operandi to run a horse with Stay Away Fay’s profile in this unique novice marathon on ground that is alien to him.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Elliott: trip will suit Three Card Brag

Gordon Elliott plays a strong hand as he bids to land the Albert Bartlett for the first time, with favourite Three Card Brag joined by Gigginstown duo Favori De Champdou and Search For Glory.

Three Card Brag has been popular in the betting since slamming Martin Pipe hopeful Spanish Harlem at Fairyhouse in January and stepping beyond two and a half miles for the first time should be in his favour, according to his trainer.

Three Card Brag: prominent in the betting for the Albert Bartlett Credit: Patrick McCann

"You'd like to think the ground has come right for Three Card Brag," said Elliott. "He relishes these conditions and the further he goes, the better he is going to be. He's a thorough stayer and, if he's in contention coming down the hill, nothing will be coming home better than him."

Unusually for a novice over hurdles, Favori De Champdou is an eight-year-old but he looks a potent second string after beating the opposing Letsbeclearaboutit in a Grade 2 at Limerick last time.

"Favouri De Champdou is certainly not out of it," added Elliott. "He's unbeaten this season, stays strongly and will handle conditions. I can see the case for him. Search For Glory wasn't beaten far at Clonmel and seems to be improving with experience."

Corbetts Cross an intriguing contender for McManus

Corbetts Cross must be among the most intriguing runners of the week and could have conceivably been running in just about any hurdle race at the festival.

A handicap hurdle winner over three miles for his previous trainer Eugene O'Sullivan, Corbetts Cross made a remarkable winning debut for Emmet Mullins in a Grade 2 over 1m7½f at Naas in February, after which Mullins was keen to emphasise the "gears" Corbetts Cross possesses.

He certainly impressed JP McManus, whose colours he will carry for the first time, with connections deciding to step back up to three miles for a race that is often recognised as an attritional test for a novice.

"I’d say that the race at Naas could stack up well in time as the second looks like a nice horse of Gordon Elliott's," said the trainer. "Hopefully his mix of speed and stamina will suit this race. This will be a fair test of stamina and he’s shown he stays well in the past. The only worry is it might come a bit too soon for him after Naas, but he seems in good form."

De Bromhead can't split his pair

Henry de Bromhead has previous in the Albert Bartlett, having saddled subsequent Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo to win the race in 2019.

Honeysuckle's trainer is doubly represented in this year's race, with Hiddenvalley Lake and Monty's Star renewing rivalry having finished first and second in a Grade 3 over three miles at Clonmel last month.

Hiddenvalley Lake: beaten by stablemate Monty's Star last time Credit: David Keane (racingpost.com/photos)

Just half a length separated them that day, with Monty's Star upsetting his odds-on stablemate in receipt of 6lb from the runner-up. "Monty's Star has won on very soft ground, so better ground would be a bit of an unknown, but I think he would handle it," said De Bromhead.

"Hiddenvalley Lake has won on nicer ground and he maybe got caught out by the heavier ground and the 6lb penalty at Clonmel. Both horses are unexposed and I couldn't favour one over the other. They have nice each-way chances."

What they say

Noel Meade, trainer of Affordale Fury

He was flat last time and I think the race at Navan, when he fell at the last, took more out of him than I thought. He's a chaser in the making and I've left him fresh for this. I wouldn't like to see very testing ground because he's inclined to travel a bit strong.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Chianti Classico

We're hoping the step up in trip will make a difference but he has to improve considerably on what he's done so far to win it. I'd have loved to have run in one of the handicaps but we didn't have time to get him qualified. Rain shouldn't be an issue.

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Dawn Rising

He’s been in good form all season and stepping up in trip here will hopefully suit. Any rain that falls will help. You’re never sure they'll stay until they try it but we’re very confident that the trip will suit.

Willie Mullins, trainer of Embassy Gardens, Seabank Bistro and Shanbally Kid

I've always thought Embassy Gardens would improve for the step up in trip and he showed at Thurles that the further he goes, the better he is. I've been very happy with him in the lead up to the race. Shanbally Kid seems to stay well and got his act together nicely to win at Navan. Patrick is keen on the chances of Seabank Bistro, who has kept on progressing as the season has gone on.

Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of Weveallbeencaught and Idalko Bihoue

The ground was a bit quick for Weveallbeencaught in Ireland last time and, for whatever reason, he didn't really run his race. He seems in really good form now and I'm hoping for a positive run. Idalko Bihoue ran terribly at Doncaster last time but he had a cold afterwards and wasn't himself. He's back in form now and both are going to be lovely chasers.

Nigel Twiston-Davies: "he's back in form now" trainer saddles two runners in the Albert Bartlett Credit: Harry Trump (Getty Images)

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Letsbeclearaboutit

His runs in Graded company have been just okay but I've been much happier with him since Christmas. His bumper form from two seasons ago was very good and it was a confidence-boosting win last time.

Nick Scholfield, rider of Rock My Way

He's got Cheltenham form in the book on soft ground and looks like he'll appreciate the step up in trip. The top of the market is dominated by Irish runners but Rock My Way's preparation has gone well and the stable had a good fourth with an outsider in the cross-country, so they're in good form.

Richard Bandey, trainer of Saint Palais

He wouldn't be out of it on his chase form. He had an issue after Bangor, but we've ironed that out and he was running a big race at Haydock before he fell at the last. They didn't go quick enough for him so the stronger pace here will be in his favour, as will the ground, and he should be running on up the hill.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of Stay Away Fay

He's a lively outsider, although I would have been more confident if Hermes Allen had run better on Wednesday. He ran very well at Doncaster and is an improving young horse.

David Pipe, trainer of Thomas Mor

We're keen to run and he probably deserves to take his chance but we're praying there isn't too much rain. He definitely prefers a sounder surface.

