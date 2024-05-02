'She loves the galloping nature of the track' - can Time Lock make a successful return for in-form Harry Charlton?

The Jockey Club Stakes is a sister race to the Brigadier Gerard and Gordon Richards and is where older middle-distance horses with their eyes on Group 1s in the summer often kick off. The race is by far the most valuable of the three and is staged over a longer trip.

It is typically a race for middle-distance stayers and the market principals, Time Lock , Castle Way and King Of Conquest , fall into that category as does Outbox , who is a mainstay in these sorts of races but looked on the downgrade in 2023.

Astro King is a different sort. He is suited by Newmarket, having taken his form to the next level by winning the Cambridgeshire last autumn and chasing home Ottoman Fleet in the Earl of Sefton Stakes at the Craven meeting. Those races were both over nine furlongs, so it follows that if this race tests speed more than stamina he would firmly enter the reckoning.

What is notable about the others is their lack of established Group-race credibility. Recent runnings have featured big names like Hurricane Lane, Yibir and Defoe, but this year only Time Lock has run in a Group 1, when seventh in the Fillies & Mares on Champions Day. Before that she won the Princess Royal Stakes over this course and distance.

Time Lock's connections will be hoping Outbox can set the pace in the early stages, helping the free-racing Time Lock to settle. Her turn of foot could be a rival for that of Astro King, and seeing how both cope with a possible modest pace could prove to be important.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King

The mile and a half is a big unknown and we'd be slightly cautious as to whether he'll stay, but a couple of his runs have suggested it's worth trying and it looks like the right opportunity to try it at a track he has performed well at. It becomes a bit tactical with a small field and his speed might be an advantage.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Castle Way and King Of Conquest

Castle Way needed the run in Dubai and has come forward significantly for it, while the ground at Newmarket will suit. He showed some decent form as a three-year-old and goes into this in good order with that run under his belt. King Of Conquest is fairly exposed as a five-year-old but he's solid and always runs his race. I hope we have two live players.

William Haggas, trainer of Naqeeb

He's been gelded since last year. He's training very nicely and I expect this trip will be the minimum for him.

Archie Watson, trainer of Outbox

He's been in good order at home and this has been the plan to start off this year. He's run very well in this race before and these smaller field races suit him.

Harry Charlton, trainer of Time Lock

It will be nice to see her back. She loves the galloping nature of the track and this is a good place to start her off. It's competitive but she's top on ratings.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

