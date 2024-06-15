FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
The Morning Post
Watch: Paul Kealy is in the hosting chair as Tom Segal and Aidan Coleman preview the weekend action on The Morning Post
Join host Paul Kealy for our live and interactive betting show sponsored by William Hill.
Tom Segal and Aidan Coleman are on the panel this week to give their views, insights and horse racing tips ahead of the action at Sandown and York.
We will also be speaking to Deputy Irish Editor David Jennings, who will give us his analysis and tips on the Irish action throughout the weekend.
We will also look ahead to 5 wonderful days at Royal Ascot next week
