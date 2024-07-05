'There's a great sense of excitement and anticipation' - Aidan O'Brien's Derby hero City Of Troy returns in Eclipse

Brilliant and unbeaten as a two-year-old, City Of Troy rescued his diminished reputation after being defeated in the 2,000 Guineas by showing abundant class when winning the Derby last month. It was a victory that went some way to justifying the extraordinary praise that has been lavished on the horse by connections.

Aidan O’Brien may be in the business of producing future stallions for his bosses at Coolmore, but his commentary around City Of Troy has indicated a degree of faith and affection that we have rarely seen before, and the colt must win again today if those sky-high hopes for the horse are to be fulfilled.

City Of Troy enters new territory here on multiple fronts, taking on his elders for the first time, going right-handed and running over a new intermediate trip of a mile and a quarter, but the market indicates he is expected to overcome those questions with ease.

“He's a very different, unique horse and with that type of horse there is always pressure as everybody knows what he can do,” O’Brien said. “There is a great sense of excitement and anticipation from everybody about what is going to happen on Saturday.

“He took a bit of pulling up in the Derby. He had an awful lot to learn and Ryan [Moore] went out with the mindset he was just going to teach him, let him relax and feel his way with him. That’s what he did and Ryan was delighted with him – he said he took off a furlong out and that’s what we saw last year. It’s a very unusual trait in a horse.”

City Of Troy: impressive winner of the Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

O’Brien has won the Coral-Eclipse a record seven times, has more British and Irish Classics than any other trainer and routinely produces champions at all age groups.

However, it could be argued that he has yet to handle a truly standout horse on the Flat. Hawk Wing, winner of the Eclipse in 2002, is his highest-rated performer, while O’Brien will forever be associated with the exploits of Galileo, as much, if not more, for his excellence as a stallion as for his superb racing career.

Grand plans have been laid out for City Of Troy for later in the year, with the Juddmonte International or Royal Bahrain Irish Champion Stakes before a tilt at the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar being on the agenda, and a compelling victory at Sandown would not only help him towards those targets but elevate him further in both the mind of O’Brien and the racing public.

“He has grown up and matured and we have been very happy with everything he has done since Epsom,” O’Brien said. “We knew what he was last year and we knew what happened at Newmarket, so there was a lot riding on it at Epsom for the horse and everybody. I was delighted, relieved and thrilled for everybody.

“I’m not sure any of our previous Derby winners had the pace City Of Troy had as a two-year-old – from the first time he raced he looked a little bit different all the way along.”

What they say

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of Al Riffa

He's come back from his run in America in good shape. The ten furlongs at Sandown should suit him well. It looks like a great race, but we're still hoping for a good run from him.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Hans Andersen

He will go forward and go an even pace, which will suit everybody.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Stay Alert

She seems to have come out of Ireland really well. It’s disappointing the rain has arrived and that the forecast doesn’t look great as we know she wants quicker ground to be at her best. We will have to reconsider whether she runs or not, but it’s a decision we’ll likely make as late as we can once we know exactly how things are. It’s a shame because she’s right there with a serious chance on the ratings.

Roger Teal, trainer of Dancing Gemini

He’s very well and has taken his work very well. We gave him a bit of a letdown after the Derby, freshened him up and then started winding him back up. He has carried on where he left off and we are very happy with him. We were quite bullish he’d run a big race after the French Guineas and he proved he is very talented. Whether it be Saturday or in the future, he is definitely going to have his day in the sunshine. I think a mile and a quarter will be fine for him.

Clive Cox, trainer of Ghostwriter

We're really looking forward to it. He came out of his run in France fine – he couldn't be in better shape. We're hoping the storms miss Sandown, but we're very happy with him and couldn't be more pleased.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Jayarebe

We’re watching the weather with him as we’re not sure if we’re going to run. His best performance was on good to firm ground at Royal Ascot and he won in a fast time at Newmarket even though the ground was given as good. It’s a Group 1 so you need things in your favour. It’s been two weeks since he ran and he seems in good shape, so we thought it was a good race to go for. If he doesn’t run then there’s the York Stakes later this month and the Guillaume d'Ornano at Deauville that he could go for.

