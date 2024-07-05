Can Tiffany continue her rapid rise for Sir Mark Prescott in the Lancashire Oaks?

If you happened to return from a two-week holiday without watching any racing you might raise an eyebrow at the Lancashire Oaks favourite. Until eight days ago, Tiffany wouldn’t have been on many radars for a domestic Group 2.

Like many of Sir Mark Prescott’s best slow-burners, Tiffany began in handicaps off a mark in the 70s and progressed rapidly, recording a superb sequence that culminated in last weekend’s impressive Hoppings Fillies' Stakes success at Newcastle.

Tiffany’s only defeat since her novice days came against Spirit Dancer in a Racing League fixture on fast ground at Windsor last August and that winner has now accrued more than £1.7 million in prize-money after a productive spell in the Middle East. Tiffany also looks well on her way to some bigger pots and is clearly a top prospect.

Prescott placed her to excellent effect to land two German Listed races before she accounted for German 1,000 Guineas winner Darnation in fine style on the all-weather in the Hoppings.

Her supporters needn’t fear an extra two furlongs back on turf and she unsurprisingly has Group 1 entries in the Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks. However, there are several similarly interesting rivals standing in her way.

Bar outsider Kolossal , all of Tiffany's opponents have a potential engagement at the highest level down the line, and eyecatchingly Ralph Beckett saw fit to put Forest Fairy in the Arc.

Trends followers would dismiss Forest Fairy as 2012 was the last time a three-year-old landed this race. That said, the 12lb received by those from the Classic generation is a significant aid.

It is worth remembering Forest Fairy was the choice of Rossa Ryan among Beckett’s four Oaks runners. Epsom isn’t for everyone and Forest Fairy could manage only seventh there, but her previous beating of Ribblesdale winner Port Fairy in the Cheshire Oaks gives her strong claims.

The concern is Ryan has deserted Forest Fairy for stablemate Lady Boba , who was an excellent second on her comeback in the Lester Piggott Fillies' Stakes behind Queen Of The Pride over course and distance.

The winner bids to follow in the footsteps of Manuela De Vega in 2020 by achieving the Lester Piggott-Lancashire Oaks double and there is unlikely to be much between Lady Boba and Queen Of The Pride again. On that form, the pair have the beating of Sea Theme .

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Prescott filly seeking four-timer

When you've got one of the hottest horses in training, why not strike while the iron is hot?

That is the approach taken by connections of the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Tiffany, who takes another step up the ladder just eight days after her victory in the Group 3 Hoppings Fillies' Stakes.

"She seems to have come out of Newcastle well. It's a quick turnaround, but she's favourite and seems in good form," said Prescott's assistant William Butler.

Even by Prescott's standards, the Elite Racing-owned daughter of Farhh has progressed rapidly by winning her last three races, including a pair of Listed wins in Germany either side of the winter.

Alpinista: won the Lancashire Oaks for Sir Mark Prescott in 2021 Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The stable won this race with a four-year-old three years ago in the shape of Alpinista, who went on to plunder six top-level races including the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, and Tiffany has Group 1 entries in next month's Nassau Stakes and Yorkshire Oaks.

Butler said: "She's very progressive and has done everything right. It's a step up in trip but she really hit the line strongly at Newcastle and we expect her to be okay over the extra two furlongs.

"She's taken each step well up to now and if you want to be competitive in those Group 1s later on, you're hoping she'll go and win here."

What they say

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Kolossal

It appears the market has disregarded her. She's the oldest in the field and some of the younger ones could improve but I don't think she's far off the standard of any of them. She's not a forlorn hope.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Novus

She seems in very good form and we're very happy with her. Any more rain would be appreciated to give her every chance as she's so much better on soft ground. It's her first time over the trip but everyone tells me she should get it.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Queen Of The Pride and Sweet Memories

Queen Of The Pride won a Group 3 over course and distance last time and it was always the plan to come back for this. She's lightly raced and should step up on that. She won on quick ground that day and hopefully she can handle easier conditions if the rain arrives. Sweet Memories won a Listed race on soft ground at Newmarket last year and has taken time to come to hand, but this looks like a good starting point to her season.

William Haggas, trainer of Sea Theme

She ran a good race over course and distance last time. She was a bit rusty but finished off well.

Guy Myddelton, part-owner of Forest Fairy

The conditions appear to be right after we couldn't run at Ascot because the ground was too quick for her. It was encouraging to see Port Fairy win the Ribblesdale after we beat her in the Cheshire Oaks, but she's obviously come on a bit. We're going up against the older fillies but we need to get some more racing experience into her. She's got a reasonable chance of running into a place.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

