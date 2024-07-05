'We've got a good draw and we're very hopeful' - key quotes and analysis for Haydock's Old Newton Cup

The Old Newton Cup has claims of being Haydock’s strongest Flat handicap. In three of the past four years, the winner has registered a Racing Post Rating of 114, a mark typical of a Group 3 or even Group 2 performer.

This season’s running is packed with top-tier handicappers as six are rated in the 100s on BHA figures. Progressive pair Astro King and Relentless Voyager have proved their worth in Listed and Group company this term. Five-year-olds Epic Poet and L’Astronome did the same in 2022.

Epic Poet proved his stamina for this distance with an excellent second from off the pace in the Duke of Edinburgh Handicap 15 days ago. There is a chance this has been his long-term aim.

It is worth £21,000 more than the Royal Ascot prize to winning connections and Epic Poet’s team captured this in 2022 with Get Shirty. David O’Meara, who also saddles course-and-distance winner Iron Lion, can be trusted to conjure a decent prize out of Epic Poet imminently after just two starts for the yard.

Sheer Rocks is another who may have been laser-targeted at this. He could manage only tenth in the Duke of Edinburgh, but that was his seasonal return and his previous outing resulted in a close fifth in the 2023 Old Newton Cup off 2lb higher.

The Hugo Palmer-trained L’Astronome has been dismissed in the market but has a better chance than the odds suggest. He lacked the class to deal with Point Lonsdale and Arrest in the Ormonde Stakes when last seen but is back from a 58-day break and dangerously treated off 100 based on his third to Al Qareem and Bluestocking at Chester last September.

Palmer and Jason Hart are 23 per cent (+£37.62 to £1 stakes) when combining over the past five years and the trainer’s Haydock runners are showing a £28.50 level-stakes profit this term.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King

If the ground doesn't become too soft he has to have a chance if he shows similar form to earlier in the season. The race didn't pan out for him at Royal Ascot last time and you can put a line through that. An easy mile and a half at Haydock should suit him.

William Haggas, trainer of La Yakel

He had a setback in the spring, which is why he hasn't been seen in a while. Tom Marquand thought last year he should be running over a mile and a quarter, but I'm not sure as I think he gets this trip well. We've got a bit of cut in the ground, which he likes. I hope he'll run well but he's drawn in Wigan.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Chillingham

Hopefully they get plenty of rain tonight. The draw in stall 16 hasn't been overly kind. We've had this race in our minds since he finished third at York in May.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Sheer Rocks

He ran well on his reappearance at Ascot but showed a few signs of ring rust. He ran well to finish fifth in the race last season and should run well again. We've got a good draw in stall two and we're very hopeful.

Jack Channon, trainer of Flash Bardot

She's in great shape but she won't run if we don't get the rain at Haydock. They're due quite a bit on Saturday morning. If it does get wet, it brings her right into it.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Maghlaak

It looks a good race for him as I think the track will suit him well and the rain will help too.

Reporting by Jonathan Harding

