'I saw her this week and she looks absolutely fantastic' - Royal Ascot winner Soprano bids to hit the high notes again

As any fan of TV detective shows would tell you, evidence can often cause as much confusion as it does revelation.

Two of these runners took each other on just a couple of weeks ago and the result was seemingly clear-cut with more than three lengths between Soprano and Indelible in the Sandringham Stakes, but sleuths from Hercule Poirot to Luther would be unwise to regard this as an open-and-shut case despite the winner being 9lb better off.

Soprano looked good in winning at Royal Ascot when she came from well off the pace on the stands' side under a finely judged ride by Billy Loughnane to win readily.

That significantly improved form was no red herring either, as she had hinted several times previously that she would step up a level when tried over a mile. But that does not mean she is certain to get the verdict over Indelible once again.

Indelible was in a totally different race on the far side at Ascot and won that battle by an authoritative length and a half, even though she was only fourth overall.

That was an encouraging effort by the Juddmonte filly, who is a half-sister to three winners at this level or higher and who had won two of her previous three outings. She could well get closer to Soprano here, even at these less favourable weights.

Juddmonte also field another promising contender in the shape of Clove Hitch, who has improved her Racing Post rating by 11lb or more in each of her three outings since her debut and still looked firmly on the up when cruising home at Newbury last time.

Regal Jubilee got no luck in running when second in a 1m2f Listed race at Goodwood in May, and her earlier narrow defeat in the Group 3 Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury showed she has the speed to be effective at shorter trips.

Analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Barry Mahon, racing manager to Juddmonte, owners of Clove Hitch and Indelible

It's a quick turnaround from Ascot for Indelible, but she ran a great race to win her side there. Unfortunately, the pace turned out to be on the other side, but she ran her heart out. It was a lovely win by Clove Hitch at Newbury. She'd been knocking on the door on her two runs beforehand and got it done nicely. She looks to be on the improve.

Jack Channon, trainer of Gray's Inn

She had an issue when she ran at Newmarket but has had a good break. It's a bit of a fact-finding mission, but we're hopeful she can run well.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Regal Jubilee and Spiritual

Regal Jubilee ran well to be second at Goodwood last time over a mile and a quarter and should have no problem dropping back to a mile as she is not short of speed. The stiff finish should suit her well. Spiritual improved to be placed in Listed company at York last time and the track and trip should play to her strengths.

Harry Herbert, racing manager to Highclere Thoroughbreds, owners of Soprano

She's come out of Ascot really well. I saw her this week and she looks absolutely fantastic. This is a different style of race to a 30-runner cavalry charge, but she ran one of her best races in a 7f Listed race at Sandown last year and is improving. It's taken us a long time to work our her trip, but now we know she stays this distance I hope we can go to war with her.

Reporting by David Carr

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS24. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.