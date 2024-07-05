Perotto bids for repeat after 'super' comeback run in the Royal Hunt Cup

The Coral Challenge went to Perotto last season, and it’s easy to see him going well in his bid to become the first back-to-back winner after a mammoth effort in last month’s Royal Hunt Cup on the back of a 312-day absence.

The son of New Bay has needed his last two seasonal reappearances, so that length defeat at Royal Ascot is worth marking up. He also has Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle, a jockey who rides this track as well as anyone.

Cicero’s Gift is a fascinating runner on his return. He lost his unbeaten record in the 2023 St James’s Palace Stakes and hasn’t been seen since. He was seventh of nine behind Paddington there, but it was a much better effort than it looked as he met a load of trouble in running.

Point Lynas is probably going to be the one to tow them along, and he ran a cracker over an insufficient seven furlongs in a Haydock Group 3 last time. His jockey Callum Rodriguez has been riding well all season as his 17 per cent strike-rate suggests, and that improves to 21 per cent when teaming up with trainer Ed Bethell.

A 2lb rise for Two Tempting’s recent course-and-distance success looks on the lenient side. That was a fourth win already this term, and he goes particularly well at this track having finished outside the first two just once in five outings at the Esher venue. It’s hard to gauge where the ceiling of his ability lies.

Dual Identity is another with a strong Sandown record. He has course figures of 512113 and had to wait for a run when half a length behind Two Tempting when third here last time. Classic split the pair and he’ll be a big player again if they go quick up front.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Cicero’s Gift

I hope the rain comes in time. He’s definitely ready for a run but will come on for the race. He’s had a joint injury so we just need to be careful where we run him. There’s a really nice race for him at Goodwood in three weeks' time, so it’s good timing.

Karl Burke, trainer of Holloway Boy

If he runs like he did at Ascot, this looks a good slot for him. He's come out of that race really well and we're really hopeful.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Point Lynas

He's doing well and should run a nice race, but the ground would be a concern if they get too much rain.

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Perotto

He won it last year and ran a super comeback race when third in the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot. He loves fast ground so we hope they don’t get too much rain.

William Knight, trainer of Dual Identity

He's been running really well. He was also in the mile and a quarter race, but we thought we'd go for the money. Any rain will help as it would make it more of a test over the mile. If he'd got out a little earlier when he ran there three weeks ago I'm sure he'd have finished closer.

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

He ran an absolute stormer in the Hunt Cup and was probably on the wrong side. The pace collapsed in front of him and he hit the front a bit too soon. He's come out of that race well and the ground should be perfect. He goes there with a great chance.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Classic

He might well have won last time, but met traffic in running and was slightly unlucky. This track suits and the ground will be fine, but the handicapper isn’t taking any chances and has him just where he wants. He’s not the most trustworthy, but he has plenty of ability.

Gary Moore, joint-trainer of Magic Memories

If the ground is good or softer, I'd like to think he'd have a reasonable chance. He's very ground dependent.

Reporting by David Milnes

