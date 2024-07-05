JP McManus brings team of three to valuable handicap hurdle with Comfort Zone the most intriguing

JP McManus is triple-handed in this valuable handicap, which can throw up the odd clue for the Galway Hurdle, and all three are intriguing for one reason or another. On their best form, each could be chucked in off their marks.

Comfort Zone was third to Lossiemouth once upon a time and won a pair of Grade 2 juvenile hurdles in his youth. We haven't seen a whole lot of him over the Past 18 months and, on what we have seen of him, he hasn't looked the horse who exploded on to the juvenile hurdling scene a few seasons ago.

That said, his penultimate outing at the Punchestown festival was eyecatching and he should still be on your radar for the Galway Hurdle. He is only rated 130 and a mark of 135 was needed to get into last year's race, so he would need to win this to secure a slot in the line-up.

The same comments apply to So Scottish , who has an identical rating. He was a 143-rated chaser once upon a time and has slid down to a very attractive mark.

The other McManus-owned runner is Cougar , who we've only seen once in the guts of a year. He, like Comfort Zone, was a promising juvenile hurdler but he's obviously had problems given how little we have seen of him. He would be dangerous off 120 if the market spoke in his favour.

Of the non-McManus-owned party, Hidden Land was runner-up in this very race two years ago off 4lb higher, while Redwood Queen is on a roll and chasing a four-timer. She got a 16lb hike for winning at Listowel but barely came out of a canter to score there so who knows what she has got up her sleeve.

Course experience can be crucial around Bellewstown and Me Wee Bonnie Lass is one from one at the unique venue.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Comfort Zone

He seems in good form at home and we'd be hoping for a nice run from him.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of So Scottish

He's promised the world, but hasn't really delivered at the big festivals. That said, he's put together two good runs back-to-back and hopefully he can keep going in that direction here.

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Grey Diamond

He lost his way a little bit last season and we're back over hurdles for this. He's a talented horse on his day and hopefully he can start showing some of his old spark. He seems in good form at home.

Andrew Kinirons, trainer of Hidden Land

She's in good form and was second in this race two years ago off 4lb higher. She likes the track and Kevin [Sexton] gets on really well with her. On her last start over hurdles, she was very good at Downpatrick. We're hoping not too much rain comes. I have her declared on Sunday just in case too much rain comes.

