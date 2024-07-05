Can leading fancies overcome draw worries in Coral Charge? - key quotes and analysis

The Coral Charge's roll of honour includes Battaash and Brando, who both gained their first Group wins in this contest before going on to bigger things, and there has been an even split between three-year-olds and older horses for winners in the last 20 years.

Just two three-year-olds line up this time. Purosangue hasn’t managed to kick on from a promising juvenile campaign that included a Listed success at York. He’s drawn a bit higher than ideal in stall seven but a drop in grade will help.

The other three-year-old, Unbreak My Heart , bids to give Clive Cox a first win in the race. She arrives on the back of a career-best over course and distance when a close fourth in the Scurry Stakes, which is worth upgrading given that she met trouble in running more than once. She’s interesting in receipt of both the age and sex allowance.

Charlie Hills goes for back-to-back wins with Equality . Not much went right for the six-year-old in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last time, when he sweated up in the preliminaries before missing the break. Like last year, he has a handy draw in stall three and he’s unlikely to get any pace pressure from the two on his inside.

Stall nine isn’t ideal for Live In The Dream , another course-and-distance winner. However, he’s got so much early speed that it may not matter and Sean Kirrane can be expected to make a beeline for the far rail.

Stall one would normally be considered an advantage over Sandown’s five furlongs but hold-up performer Twilight Calls is probably going to need some luck in running. The likely strong pace will help if he gets the breaks.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

Dream bids to recover from nightmare run

Live In The Dream is out to pick himself up off the floor and get preparations for a defence of his Nunthorpe Stakes crown back on track.

Last year’s Knavesmire trailblazer made a decent comeback when second in the Group 2 Temple Stakes at Haydock in May, but his chance was compromised by a stumble at the start in the Listed Achilles Stakes back there last time.

Despite that hiccup, after which he weakened to finish fifth to Believing, trainer Adam West is sticking to his route map that leads to a return trip to York next month.

The Epsom trainer said: “He fell on his knees coming out of the stalls in the Achilles, which was largely down to over-anticipation. He had half-missed the kick in the Temple Stakes because a horse in an adjoining stall was fractious and it may have been down to that. He’s fine after that episode but he did come back with a couple of bruises and a few grass stains.”

Live In The Dream is a 10-1 chance for the Nunthorpe this time. West added: “He’s got a good record at Sandown but this isn't D-Day, that's still the Nunthorpe at York.

"This was always going to be his next run after the Temple Stakes whatever the circumstances and you should always stick to the plan. We’re hopeful but we respect the opposition and he may be a 117-rated horse only at York with the wind behind him.

"He's not ground dependent and if they got more rain it would probably be like it was in the Temple Stakes, which is fine by us.”

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Change Sings

We're on a bit of a wing and a prayer but he's from a hell of a family. He's very straightforward and it would be brilliant if he nicked a place.

Jack Channon, trainer of Desperate Hero

He was very impressive last time. I don't quite know how good he is but he looks to be very quick. The conditions should suit and we're hopeful he can take the step up in grade.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Equality

Sandown suits him well and the rain, if that comes, will help him. He’s run some good races but the ground and draws just haven't been quite right for him.

Henry Candy, trainer of Twilight Calls

He ran a bit lazily at Royal Ascot and came back a bit fresh, so we’re fitting him with cheekpieces for the first time. One issue could be that he’s a hold-up horse and he’s drawn in stall one, from where many never see daylight at Sandown.

Ed Walker, trainer of Makarova

She finished second in the race last year and it's interesting that she ran that day to what is still her highest Racing Post Rating. Although she ran well in the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot last month I wish we'd saved the blinkers for a flatter track. She has cheekpieces on this time. She seems to have taken that race well and is back down in grade here.

