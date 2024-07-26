'The handicapper has given him a chance' - key quotes and analysis for the Sky Bet Dash at York

Knowing where the action is likely to unfold on York's straight course from one card to another can be difficult. Before Friday evening's meeting, the best guides to hand would suggest that the place to be in this valuable sprint is towards the far side. That is where the low-drawn horses will start their race.

For one, the GoingStick reading is slightly higher on that side, 7.0 versus 6.8 elsewhere. A subtle difference like that can attract the jockeys to err that way. Secondly, there is a lot of pace in that neighbourhood of stalls.

Radio Goo Goo will come from stall two. She is quick, the type who blasts out at tracks like Chester. Silky Wilkie is in four and he does his best work over five furlongs at speed tracks. Brazen Bolt , while out of form on recent evidence, also does well on speed tracks. He will come from six.

That is not bad news for Trefor , who is a warm order as far as big-field sprints go on account of his last two wins. He will come from stall seven, so expect Callum Shepherd to look to his left first of all.

It is hard to argue with Trefor being favourite. Whether he should be as short as he is can be contested. Silky Wilkie is a big danger, as he has fared better than expected over stiff six-furlong tracks the last twice and this easier course is bound to suit. Bergerac is also in among the pace horses, and is both a last-time-out winner and dual course winner.

In stall one is Rage Of Bamby . Her claims are not so obvious as some others, but they are there if you dig down. She was second in a similar race at last year's Ebor meeting off a break and comes here after 99 days off. This would not be so warm as the sprints at the Ebor meeting and the pace around her can help her do her best work.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Rage Of Bamby

She's been off for a while but she's been waiting for fast ground as when we've entered her it kept raining. This is her time of year and she ran very well over five furlongs at the track last year.

Jack Channon, trainer of Ferrous

I'm really happy with him. It was a non-event at Ascot last time when he got stuck in the melee. He's been training well and York will suit, particularly if there is a good pace on.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Badri

We were encouraged by his latest run at Ascot and feel he is coming to hand slowly having been high in the weights. We hope he can run well in a competitive race.

John Quinn, joint-trainer of Brazen Bolt

He'll like the ground, which is very important for him. The handicapper has given him a chance and he needed to really as he was rated 102 when he came back from Bahrain and it was just too much for him. He seems in good form and we think he's got a chance. Six furlongs on a flat track should be about right for him.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Trefor

He's an improving gelding. He looks like he's got a nice draw and we're very happy with him. He was entitled to go up what he did last time as he won very well so hopefully he can keep climbing the ladder. I wouldn't think he'd get into the Stewards' Cup and we don't have anything specific in mind for him at the moment.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Manila Scouse

He ran a good race at Hamilton, he just got a bit squeezed up for room. He's won at Hamilton this season and he likes York, too. He's just a really solid horse that runs to form and we're very happy with him.

Race reporting by Maddy Playle

