Kinesiology out to grab Listed honours for in-form Jessica Harrington stable

Kinesiology rates the one to beat in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Marble City Stakes for Jessica Harrington after an excellent second at this level at Leopardstown last month.

The three-year-old has had four starts and got off the mark at the third attempt when staying on strongly to defeat Psalm in a Cork maiden on his seasonal debut. The form of that win has not worked out particularly well but the 1m2f trip seemed on the sharp side for him as he was under pressure from a fair way out before getting up late by half a length.

He took the anticipated step forward when upped in trip on his next start in the Listed King George V Cup but the slow pace and small field didn't see him to best effect. He was outpaced at the two-furlong pole and the front two got first run, but he stuck to his assignment well to get within a neck of Portland.

The winner was rated 107 and the third far from disgraced himself when fifth in the Irish Derby so the form looks solid, while the stable are in good form having saddled a double at Leopardstown on Thursday.

The Euphrates also ran with credit in the Irish Derby to finish sixth and drops back to Listed company for the first time since finishing fourth behind Ambiente Friendly at Lingfield in May. He's a course winner on heavy ground so any rain might make him the most likely winner given that would harm Kinesiology's claims.

Alpheratz would also appreciate a bit of give in the surface as both her wins have come in testing conditions. She was also a very good runner-up in a Group 3 on heavy ground in March.

Bellezza has been unfortunate not to win at this level as she ran into the very useful Birdman at Navan before splitting Hanalia and Greenfinch in an Oaks Trial last month. Greenfinch has won since and Hanalia shaped well in the Irish Oaks so she should be thereabouts with a repeat effort.

After a huge run in the King George V Stakes at Ascot, Neski Sherelski is the each-way pick. He appreciated the return to quicker ground after two runs on soft and can't be underestimated for all he has a bit to find on the bare ratings.

Going update

The ground at Gowran Park was good on Friday after 7mm of rain since entries. The forecast is overcast and mainly dry with the possibility of 3mm of rain before racing.

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Kinesiology and Realt Na Ri

Kinesiology came out of his run at Leopardstown very well and we're hoping not too much rain arrives for him. Realt Na Ri is also in good form and we're hoping to get some black type for her.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Nelski Sherelski

He ran well at Ascot and has come out of the race very well. The course and distance should suit him and we're hoping for a very good run now stepped up to stakes company.

