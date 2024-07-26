'The track, trip and ground should be ideal for him' - Passenger returns for Sir Michael Stoute in classy York Stakes

You should always be open to changing your mind twice. Even if it leads you back to where you started, it shows you have engaged with the alternative.

In the York Stakes, it would be easy to take a glance at the card and decide Passenger is the way to go. He is a classic late-blooming Sir Michael Stoute horse. His most recent win, at Chester's May meeting, has been well advertised since. Horses with his profile normally go off odds-on for the York Stakes.

Closer inspection tells you that Passenger is not necessarily underrated at around 7-4. This is as deep a four-runner Group 2 as you are likely to see. Alflaila completed a four-timer in this race last year and avoids a penalty. King's Gambit is everyone's idea of a Group 1 horse, the only argument is when he will make the jump. Royal Rhyme is prolific below Group 1 level and still has time on his side to step up.

A reasonable judge could look at this race and say Passenger is a poor price. Yet there is more to him than fitting an archetype. When he beat Israr, an emphatic winner of the Wolferton since, he took almost two seconds off the course record at Chester.

He also went well over a second faster than the Racing Post standard time at Windsor the time before. If he had enjoyed a clear run in last year's Dante, he might have threatened Sea The Stars' course record over this course and distance. It was only his second run.

What clock watchers can omit to mention is that recording fast times is often a sign of a horse that suits quick ground, rather than irrefutable evidence of a champion. Passenger clearly bounces off firm conditions and that could be a weapon today.

The GoingStick reading reported at York on Friday was 7.0. The last time it was that high was for last year's Dante meeting, when the 1m2½f course record nearly fell and the mile course record did.

The York Stakes is often a trial for the Juddmonte International in 25 days' time. This year's race matches that billing and then some.

Although the first instinct on going down the field is to think Passenger has his work cut out, give him another look over. The idea that this is less a Juddmonte trial than a proxy war with Auguste Rodin 25 minutes later is an appealing one.

Pace problem a worry for King's Gambit

Harry Charlton cited the lack of obvious pace as a concern for his classy colt King's Gambit as he prepares to take aim at Group 1 targets later this summer.

The trainer is worried the Group 2 could turn into a tactical affair and was set to discuss plans on Friday evening with his jockey Callum Shepherd, who rides the horse in a race for the first time.

"I think everyone should be worried about how it's going to pan out because it looks very complicated to me," he said. "I have no idea what's going to happen because I think most of them would like to take a lead.

"It would be lovely if there was a pacemaker in there but there isn't. Several of them have been keen before and had to learn to settle and Ancient Rome being a non-runner complicates things further."

King's Gambit (right): caught the eye at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

King's Gambit is the sole three-year-old in the race and will bid to become the first from that age group to win it since Best Alibi in its inaugural year in 2006. Charlton has been happy with how the colt has come out of Royal Ascot, where he was a slightly unfortunate second in the Hampton Court Stakes to Jayarebe.

"He's had a good prep," he said. "It was a nice enough gap that he was able to have some easy weeks before we built him back up. He seems in great shape and everyone's happy with him.

"There's lots of options for him, including the Voltigeur up in trip, and he's in the Juddmonte too. I just hope we learn more on Saturday and it isn't a mess of a race."

What they say

James Savage, assistant to Sir Michael Stoute, trainer of Passenger

He had his setback, which meant we missed Ascot and Sandown, but his training has gone very well and it will be nice to get him back out on track. The track, trip and ground should be ideal for him. Obviously, he was a bit unlucky in the Dante at York last year, but he's an older horse now and it's a very small field. It should be a very fair race. This race will bring him forward and put him spot on and tell us where to go next. All of those mile and a quarter races, and mile and a half races, will be in the thought process afterwards.

Owen Burrows, trainer of Alflaila

We've been pleased since Royal Ascot and I hope he's spot on to retain his crown. The only race he's been beaten in at York is as a two-year-old. The big, long straight there suits him really well, whereas at Ascot the shorter straight probably doesn't play to his strengths as much. If he did happen to win, and after talking to Sheikha Hissa, Angus [Gold] and Richard [Hills], then coming back to York would be the next logical step. We missed it last year because Shadwell had Mostahdaf for the race, which worked out well, and we went to Ireland instead.

