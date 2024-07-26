'It's a hell of an adrenaline rush' - who will gain bragging rights in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe?

There are a few novelty races which take professional jump jockeys out of their comfort zone, the Velka Pardubicka springs to mind, but none are perhaps as alien as the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe.

The six previous runnings of the race combined still haven't covered the distance of the Grand National. Starting stalls and going like the clappers for five furlongs are about as different as it gets on a British racecourse.

Sam Twiston-Davies has ridden in it every year since its creation in 2017 and is back for more, because "it's some adrenaline rush". And the novelty doesn't just end with the speed for jump jockeys, who are used to going further than five furlongs even at home on the gallops.

James Bowen, who rides the favourite Woobay , has only ridden in it twice before and said: "This will only be the third or fourth time I've ever been in stalls.

"It's very different, but I'm looking forward to getting my irons up and pretending to be a Flat jockey for the day. Hopefully I can do all right because the horse is favourite. I'll try my best anyway."

The last two winning combinations, the Paul Midgley-trained Birkenhead — ridden by Jonathan England — and 2023 scorer Soul Seeker — partnered by Micheal Nolan — are back for more. The latter is off a 2lb higher mark this time, but Birkenhead has returned to the same mark from which he won.

Few of the riders live as close to York as three-time champion jockey Brian Hughes, for whom home is 40 minutes down the road and who rides Princess Karine for Bryan Smart. Hughes is taking it seriously enough as he swung by for a sit on the mare earlier this week.

He said: "It's massively different, it's just a different tempo. It's exciting and I've had a ride in it every year but I've never managed to get anywhere near so let's hope we get a bit more luck this time.

"I sat on the filly the other day and she seemed to be in good form, so fingers crossed. It's brilliant and we love going, they look after us really well. All our families come and they kindly put us up in a box so it's a fantastic day out."

For all the adrenaline, the social aspect to the day is what keeps Twiston-Davies coming back every year. The rider of Strong Johnson added: "It's got a great atmosphere. Tom Scu was always a massive fan of it because he's won it twice, and York are very kind and give us a bit of lunch afterwards.

"I'm looking forward to it and we'll try and do the best we can. It's a hell of an adrenaline rush. I've finished second in it once. Paul Midgley is a great man to ride for and my horse has been rated a lot higher than he is now so if we can find some of that old form we can get his head in front."

