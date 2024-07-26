Six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race

Ryan Moore believes Auguste Rodin is the one to beat in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Qipco Stakes after getting back to “near his brilliant best” when landing the Prince of Wales’s last month.

The Aidan O’Brien-trained Auguste Rodin stepped up on his Tattersalls Gold Cup second at the Curragh when defeating Zarakem by three-quarters of a length at the royal meeting and sets the standard on Racing Post Ratings in this nine-runner field.

Moore describes the likely quick ground as “a bonus” for last year’s Derby winner. He ran no sort of race when last of ten in this race on good to soft last year, with three of his four defeats in top-level company coming on ground easier than good.

Moore wrote in his Betfair blog: “He was back to near his brilliant best when winning the Prince of Wales’s, the step back up to a mile and a half won’t be an issue and the expected quick ground is a bonus.

“He looks a very justified favourite but I fully respect the claims of Rebel’s Romance, in particular. His Sheema Classic win puts him hot on our heels form-wise – they are officially rated the same – and he is unbeaten in five domestic runs.

“He’s very accomplished and a serious threat, but so too are fellow Group 1 winners Luxembourg, Bluestocking and Dubai Honour. It’s a race with Group 1 depth but my colt is the one to beat.”

Aidan O'Brien: "Everything has gone well with Auguste Rodin since Ascot" Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Luxembourg is a highly talented second string for O’Brien, arriving after a fourth Group 1 win in the Coronation Cup at Epsom at the end of May. He is partnered by Wayne Lordan, while Sean Levey rides outsider and possible pacesetter Hans Andersen .

O’Brien said: “Everything has gone well with Auguste Rodin since Ascot and this was always the plan with him. We’re very happy with him. He’s going back up to a mile and a half but he’s very comfortable at that trip and nice ground suits him.

“Ryan said he found plenty at Ascot and was very strong through the line and he doesn’t mind being a bit closer to the pace now.

“Luxembourg is comfortable on nice ground over a mile and a half and has been in good form since Epsom. We’ve been very happy with him this year. Hans Andersen is a straightforward and honest colt.”

Appleby: we feel Rebel’s Romance is a big player

Charlie Appleby views the King George as a “decent opportunity” to gain a domestic Group 1 win at the first attempt with ace globetrotter Rebel’s Romance .

Rebel’s Romance is a perfect 5-5 in Britain but has not raced at higher than Group 3 company on home soil, whereas he has notched five top-level victories on his international travels.

William Buick’s mount shares the same official rating of 123 as favourite Auguste Rodin and is seeking a Group 1 hat-trick after wins in the Sheema Classic at Meydan in March and the Hong Kong Champions & Chater Cup at Sha Tin in May.

His CV also includes a Breeders’ Cup Turf success at Keeneland, Group 1 wins at Cologne and Hoppegarten in Germany and a valuable victory in the $2.5 million HH The Amir Trophy at Doha.

Appleby, who won the King George with Adayar in 2021, said: “There looks to be plenty of strength in depth in this year’s renewal but we’re very happy with Rebel’s Romance.

“He has earned his reputation on the international stage, and the only real omission on his CV is a top-level win in England. This looks a decent opportunity to fill that gap and he has come out of Hong Kong in great shape.

"He’s very uncomplicated these days and a true professional. It’s been a faultless campaign and we feel he’s a big player.”

Bluestocking aiming to join Juddmonte greats on honour roll

Pretty Polly winner Bluestocking bids to join the illustrious Juddmonte pair of Dancing Brave and Enable on the King George honour roll.

Both winners for the late Khalid Abdullah went on to land the Arc and the Longchamp showpiece is a potential end-of-season aim for Bluestocking after her recent Group 1 breakthrough.

Bluestocking recorded the highest winning RPR in the Pretty Polly since 2020 scorer Magical, who registered the fifth of her seven Group 1 wins in the Curragh contest.

Both of Bluestocking’s victories have come over a mile and a quarter this season, having started off the campaign with a six-length success in the Middleton at York, but Ralph Beckett has no concerns over the return to a mile and a half or a sounder surface.

Ralph Beckett: trainer of Bluestocking Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Beckett said: “She’s been training well and I’m happy with her. She has a good record around Ascot and we felt this would suit her better than the Nassau. I think the trip all comes alike to her. It should be lovely ground and it’s a good, strong heat. It will be competitive – as it should be.”

Although winless in five starts at around a mile and a half, Bluestocking ran some mighty races in defeat last season, including a half-length second to Savethelastdance in the Irish Oaks.

Bluestocking, who is ridden by Rossa Ryan, was placed on both visits to Ascot as a three-year-old, finishing third behind Warm Heart in the Ribblesdale and a neck second to Poptronic in the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes.

Qatar Racing doubly represented in Qipco’s final running

Qatar Racing are hoping to end Qipco’s ten-year sponsorship of the midsummer highlight in the perfect fashion and have two live contenders as joint-owners of Middle Earth and Sunway .

Oisin Murphy partners the John and Thady Gosden-trained Middle Earth, who has a 4-8 record and finished out of the first three just once. He was a staying-on third in the Hardwicke at Royal Ascot last month.

The David Menuisier-trained Sunway was a career-best second in the Irish Derby at the Curragh last time on his first attempt at a mile and a half. He is ridden by James Doyle.

David Redvers, Qatar Racing’s manager and the sponsor’s representative, said: “Middle Earth broke slowly in the Hardwicke and wasn’t in a position to do anything about the slow pace. He made up a lot of ground late on and needs an end-to-end gallop to be seen at his best, which he’ll hopefully get here.

“He’s a homebred and has achieved a lot in a short period of time, and given his breeding, it would be wonderful to see him run well in the last running under Qipco’s sponsorship.

“Sunway’s last run was his best and he’s very progressive. He’s the only three-year-old in a field of strong older horses, so it’s hard to know how the generations will match up, but a mile and a half seemed to bring about some improvement in the Irish Derby, which wasn’t immediately obvious on his pedigree.”

Sunway: the only three-year-old in the field Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Redvers picked out Enable’s nail-biting win over Crystal Ocean in 2019 and Hukum’s success in a “race for the ages” last year as two highlights during Qipco’s sponsorship.

He said: “It’s an amazing race to have been involved with and we look forward to seeing it continue to prosper in the years to come.”

Haggas hoping trip can eke out more from Honour

Rebel’s Romance is not the only globetrotter in the field and Dubai Honour has clocked up plenty of air miles – and prize-money – in recent years.

The William Haggas-trained six-year-old has accrued almost £3.6 million in his 24-race career that has included wins in the Ranvet and Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Australia and a third in the QEII Cup and fourth in the Hong Kong Cup at Sha Tin.

Tom Marquand’s mount arrives in top form after securing a first European Group 1 in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud last month.

Dubai Honour: gained a first European Group 1 win at Saint-Cloud on his last start Credit: Racing Post/Scott Burton

Haggas said: “He’s perfectly entitled to take his chance and I’m hoping the mile and a half, which seemed to suit him in France, will bring out a bit more improvement.

“He’s got to find quite a bit to get in among this lot, but he was second in the Champion Stakes as a three-year-old and won the Prix Guillaume d’Ornano in France.”

Goliath bids to defy outsider status

Hardwicke runner-up Goliath attempts to end an 18-year wait for a French-trained winner of the £1.25 million race.

Seven-time Group 1 winner Cirrus Des Aigles and Arc scorer Waldgeist have been among the French-trained stars to have been beaten in the King George since Hurricane Run won for Andre Fabre in 2006.

Goliath was beaten three and three-quarter lengths by Isle Of Jura at the royal meeting and will be better suited by a stronger gallop. Nonetheless, he needs to take another big step forward.

Francis Graffard, who saddled King George fifth Erupt in 2016, said: “Goliath is in great form and came out of Royal Ascot in great shape. He ran really well in the Hardwicke and deserves to take his chance in what is a very high-quality race.”

Going latest

Ascot will water overnight to the tune of 3mm to maintain the going for King George day, with conditions described as good to firm, good in places at the end of Friday’s meeting.

