'We've had this race in mind rather than going to the Bunbury Cup' - analysis and quotes for a red-hot International Stakes

You can usually bank on multiple sources of early pace in the top, big-field, straight-track handicaps at Ascot. They are surprisingly scarce in this running of the International Stakes, with Make Me King the only one to lead in recent times.

Make Me King was on pace-making duties for the same owner’s English Oak in the Buckingham Palace before a tactical tweak sparked his own success at Newcastle nine days later.

Tentative other potential pace angles are Northern Express , Ropey Guest and Dancing Magic . It will be interesting to see who goes forward as we could be in for a messy affair if nobody properly takes control.

Natural types to be suited by a test of speed at the 7f distance are Fivethousandtoone and Orazio . They are 6f specialists dipping their toes into a new discipline. Conversely, a steadily run affair may work against strong-staying milers like Metal Merchant and Northern Express.

Aalto is surely the standard setter on this summer’s form. He is 4lb well in after taking Newmarket’s Bunbury Cup two weeks ago and stall 14 is in the vicinity of many recent winners. Two in the last decade were in that box and others obliged from stalls 11, 12 and 15.

This four-year-old has found his niche in 7f handicaps this term, although the initial market has more respect for Carrytheone . He found in-running trouble when fourth behind Aalto in the Bunbury Cup and his Buckingham Palace passage (third at Royal Ascot) could also have been smoother.

Carrytheone's consistency in top handicaps makes him a logical pick for the Placepot. However, it is understandable why punters might seek an alternative to a high-rated seven-year-old with a record of 1-18 since September 2021.

At bigger early odds, Billyjoh catches the eye for a race that arguably lacks the depth of many recent runnings (lowest turnout in the last decade).

A progressive all-weather performer in the winter, Billyjoh has taken his form up a notch since returning to the turf and may have got off lightly with a 2lb rise for his second to English Oak in the Buckingham Palace.

The winner is disputing favouritism for next week’s Lennox Stakes and that was Billyjoh’s first go at 7f. A test of speed at the trip would play to his strengths more than most.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Make Me King

He’s an unbelievably consistent horse who won well at Newcastle last time, since when Hamed Al Jehani has been very happy with him. It’s a hugely competitive race as usual, and hopefully he can in the mix again.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Fivethousandtoone

He was unlucky in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot when we couldn’t get a run a few times. If he gets some luck in running, he would have an each-way chance.

Charlie Hills, trainer of Orazio and Divine Libra

Orazio caught the eye last time as he hit the line very strongly over six, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on over seven furlongs. He likes the track and goes there with a very good chance. It's not the biggest field for Ascot and there are plenty of fancied horses drawn around us, so we'll just take our time. Divine Libra has been running really well this year. He could have been placed at Royal Ascot and he seems to have come out of Newmarket well.

Michael Bell, trainer of Carrytheone

He hit more traffic than you get on Newmarket High Street in the Bunbury Cup last time, but if Pat Dobbs can get a slice of luck, hopefully we’ll get a big slice of the cake. He goes there in very good order.

Ropey Guest (blue and white silks): "looks to have a great draw down the middle" according to his trainer George Margarson Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

George Margarson, trainer of Ropey Guest

He was drawn on the wrong side in the Bunbury Cup when he couldn’t get any cover but was still only beaten just over five lengths. The race has cut up a bit, so hopefully there won’t be three groups this year, and he looks to have a great draw down the middle in stall ten.

Jack Channon, trainer of Metal Merchant

I'm really excited to try this new trip with him. He hit the front in the Royal Hunt Cup but just ended up on the wrong side, so I'm happy to be back at seven furlongs at the same track. He's in great form.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Billyjoh

He ran a great race to be second at Royal Ascot since when we’ve had this race in mind rather than going to the Bunbury Cup, and he goes there a fresh horse.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Salem Rashid bin Ghadayer, owner of Summerghand

He’s been crying out for seven furlongs this year and again ran well to be third in the Bunbury Cup last time. He might be ten, but he doesn’t know when to lie down and we expect him to be thereabouts again.

James Fanshawe, trainer of Fresh and Hickory

We have both sides of the draw covered as Fresh is in 18 and Hickory in two, but with fewer runners this year we're hoping it shouldn’t be as big an issue. Both are effective at Ascot and we are hoping Hickory can bounce back from a disappointing effort at Newbury where he could never get into it.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more Saturday previews:

Six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race

'The track, trip and ground should be ideal for him' - Passenger returns for Sir Michael Stoute in classy York Stakes

'She has always shown plenty of talent at home' - will another future Group 1 winner be unearthed in the Princess Margaret?

'The handicapper has given him a chance' - key quotes and analysis for the Sky Bet Dash at York

'It's a hell of an adrenaline rush' - who will gain bragging rights in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe?

Kinesiology out to grab Listed honours for in-form Jessica Harrington stable

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.