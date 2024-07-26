'She has always shown plenty of talent at home' - will another future Group 1 winner be unearthed in the Princess Margaret?

The Princess Margaret Stakes has thrown up some useful fillies in the last ten years, including a couple of subsequent Lowther winners and Lezoo, who went on to score at Group 1 level in a strong running of the Cheveley Park Stakes in 2022 for Ralph Beckett.

Beckett has an intriguing runner for Lezoo’s owners this year in the shape of the 95-rated Tales Of The Heart .

The daughter of Mehmas picked up nicely to win a Kempton maiden on her debut and looked a shade unlucky not to land a Listed race on the July course on her next start, finishing a neck in front of Arabian Dusk, who reversed the form over the same course and distance in a Group 2 two weeks ago.

However, Tales Of The Heart wasn’t seen to best effect in that Group 2, positioned in rear on a day the track favoured those who raced prominently, and she has given the impression a stiff six furlongs will play to her strengths.

Simmering has been put in as the early favourite, having only just lost out to a freak performance from Fairy Godmother in the Albany at the royal meeting over course and distance. Aidan O’Brien’s filly got all the headlines, having met plenty of trouble in running, but Simmering did well from her position too, and a couple of those in behind have been beaten less than a length in Group 2 races subsequently.

Betty Clover has had a recent form boost with Miss Lamai, a filly she beat in the Marygate at York, winning a Listed race at Naas this week. Miss Lamai finished just ahead of her when they were both in the wrong group in the Queen Mary, but her pedigree suggests there’s more to come over this new trip.

Race analysis by Phill Anderson

What they say

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Betty Clover

She ran well to be fourth in her group in the Queen Mary last time. She’s up in trip, but there’s no reason why she won’t get the extra furlong.

Clive Cox, trainer of Definitive

She won in very pleasing fashion on her debut at Haydock and has come forward from that. We liked her before that and she is ready for a step up in class in what looks a deep race.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Handcuffed

She’s from a very fast family and won very well first time at Newbury. Obviously, this is a step up in class against some nice types, but we are hopeful she can be in the mix.

Ed Crisford, joint-trainer of Mandurah

She won well on her debut on the July course and has always shown plenty of talent at home. She’s in the deep end a little, having only had the one start, in what is always a good race, but she deserves to have a crack at it.

Alison Begley, racing manager to Al Shaqab Racing, owners of Simmering

We’ve had our eye on her since she finished second to an exceptional filly in the Group 2 Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and recently completed her purchase. It looks the right spot for her back over the same course and distance, and she looks to have a great chance. Sheikh Joaan is a friend of Ryan Moore and is keen to use him when he’s available.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Tales Of The Heart

We think she's better than she showed at Newmarket last time. The form is strong from her Empress Stakes second the time before, so we're going again.

Reporting by David Milnes

Read more Saturday previews:

Six Group 1 winners clash in a King George thriller - but is there any stopping Auguste Rodin? Key quotes for the big race

'We've had this race in mind rather than going to the Bunbury Cup' - analysis and quotes for a red-hot International Stakes

'The track, trip and ground should be ideal for him' - Passenger returns for Sir Michael Stoute in classy York Stakes

'The handicapper has given him a chance' - key quotes and analysis for the Sky Bet Dash at York

'It's a hell of an adrenaline rush' - who will gain bragging rights in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe?

Kinesiology out to grab Listed honours for in-form Jessica Harrington stable

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.