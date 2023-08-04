Sweet William tests his Ebor credentials when bidding for a hat-trick in £100,000 handicap

Sweet William has the pedigree to be a Group performer, and the big question is whether he can continue his progress en route to becoming one. It certainly looked like the half-brother to the 2021 St Leger winner Hurricane Lane was on the right track when he won at Newbury.

Connections appear to have the Ebor on their mind first, as owner-breeder Philippa Cooper specifically mentioned the race after that last win, saying he would need another penalty to get into the York handicap, which is presumably why he lines up here.

He has gone up 7lb in the weights and is unproven on ground this soft, but his dam, Gale Force, is sired by soft-going lover Shirocco and her two wins on turf came on soft and heavy.

Looking for a new bookmaker account? Discover the best free bet bonuses and sign-up offers today

One of them was at this track, and Sweet William may easily be a Group horse in a handicap for John and Thady Gosden, who won this race with subsequent Ebor hero Trawlerman last year.

The Johnston stable has won four of the last eight runnings and La Pulga represents the yard this year. He is their sole runner, but there will need to be a revival as his last two runs have been below his best on Racing Post Ratings. However, it’s not unusual for Johnston-trained horses to bounce back from a poor run, and two of their four winners of this race did just that.

Michael Bell is the other man with a recent win in the race. He was successful with Prince Alex two years ago, and this time he saddles Adjuvant, who has steadily progressive form this season.

His fifth in the Northumberland Plate last time was a third consecutive career-high RPR, and Bell has booked Frankie Dettori to ride. This is just his fifth ride for Bell in the last five seasons, and the other four were beaten, but two of them finished in the first three.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Alan King, trainer of HMS President

It was a terrific run at Ascot, but that was on quick ground, and I'm nervous about the forecast. He has form on soft, but he's better on a sounder surface and if they get the rain, there must be a slight doubt over whether he runs.

Jim Goldie, trainer of Euchen Glen

He's 6lb lower than last year and he was unlucky not to win it then, so technically he's well in. The ground will be testing, but he's handled it before.

William Haggas, trainer of Post Impressionist

He ran poorly in the Northumberland Plate but if he's second to Sweet William that will be the best run of his life.

Michael Bell, trainer of Adjuvant

He's in particularly good form. He didn't quite last home over two miles at Newcastle but dropping back to a mile and six on slow ground should be tailor-made for him.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Sweet William

He won well last time and shouldn't mind any juice in the ground. He's a progressive type.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Mr Curiosity

He’s in great form. He ran a super race at Ripon, beating a decent horse, and I expect him to run a big race. He’s a really nice horse and we were pleased to get him at the horses-in-training sale.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Splendent

He's a very nice horse. He won well at Thirsk last time and he's really thriving. The ground will be fine, he'll go on anything really.

Gary Moore, trainer of He's A Latchico

He appears in good order, but he needs to up his game from what he's shown so far on the Flat. Any rain will help him. He was impressive last time but I'm not sure what he beat. He's a handy horse and should handle the track.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

Read our Saturday previews:

1.50 Goodwood: 'He should have a smashing chance' - expert analysis and key quotes for the Stewards' Cup consolation

2.30 Galway: 'I really think this trip will suit him' - has Paul Townend picked the right one in Power Of Pause?

2.40 Newmarket: 'She's the highest-rated filly in the race and she has a big chance' - analysis and quotes for fillies' Listed race

3.00 Goodwood: Free Wind bids to give the Gosden team another Lillie Langtry and there are no excuses this time

3.35 Goodwood: 'He looks the best I’ve seen him all year' - key quotes for the Stewards' Cup with Orazio topping the big-sprint betting

Galway: 'We think he has come forward' - could there be another Capri lurking in the maiden at Galway?

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.