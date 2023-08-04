'I really think this trip will suit him' - has Paul Townend picked the right one in Power Of Pause?

Last year's emphatic 17-length winner Hallowed Star is back for more in the BoyleSports Handicap Hurdle but has a 7lb higher mark and arrives with uninspiring form figures of FPF-50. They don't include his effort in a 2m½f Flat handicap here on Wednesday, when he travelled sweetly into the dip but didn't finish too sweetly once he came out of it.

On last year's form in this race he would be impossible to oppose, but on recent form he is easily ignored.

Willie Mullins has held the keys to this kingdom for most of the last decade, winning six of the last ten runnings, and has a team of seven this time.

Stable jockey Paul Townend steered Great White Shark to victory in 2020 and has opted to ride Power Of Pause, who has bits and pieces of form that make him intriguing off a mark of 132. He was third in a Grade 2 at Punchestown in 2021, but his recent efforts at Fairyhouse, Punchestown and Ballinrobe have left a bit to be desired, so it might be worth looking elsewhere.

Nikini catches the eye most among the Mullins squad. She has been beaten in Flat maidens at odds of 11-10 and 5-4 on her two latest runs, but perhaps a stamina test is what she needs and she will get that here. Kieran Callaghan won the Mayo and Cork Nationals for Mullins in 2022 and his 5lb claim means she will carry just 10st 7lb. She's a classy mare and if she jumps efficiently and handles the ground, she is most certainly a player.

Icare Allen: has staying potential at this new trip Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Galway Hurdle fourth Icare Allen is another fascinating runner for Mullins. He has never tried this far, but he wasn't stopping on Thursday and, at the age of five, we may not have seen the best of him yet. He might well have more to offer over staying trips.

Despite Mullins' dominance of this lucrative handicap, Call Me Bubbles (2013) and Westerner Lady (2016) have been the only winning favourites in the last decade.

It is also worth pointing out that Westerner Lady has been the only winner in that time to carry more than 11st 1lb.

Thecompanysergeant is a consistent and classy operator, last seen finishing second to the exciting Nick Rockett in a Grade 2 novice hurdle at Fairyhouse over Easter. Donagh Meyler, who was on board for his maiden hurdle success at Navan, is back in the saddle too.

Another to note is recent Tipperary winner Watch The Weather, something we have been doing all week at Galway, but he has a 14lb rise to overcome for his latest wide-margin win.

What they say

Willie Mullins, trainer of Finest Evermore, Icare Allen, Power Of Pause, Maze Runner, Foveros, La Prima Donna and Nikini

Paul Townend is on Power Of Pause and I really think this trip will suit him. He'll be fine on the ground if the rain arrives and he won't mind if it stays away either. I'm hoping there's more improvement to come from him over this trip. Foveros won on heavy ground in France as a young horse, so won't mind any rain. We know he likes the track too. Maze Runner didn't get the run of the race on Monday night in the Connacht Hotel Handicap, but he likes Galway and stays well. La Prima Donna was well named. Her social behaviour would want to be a lot better than it was at Kilbeggan. Icare Allen ran a cracker in the Galway Hurdle and we'll just have to see how he has come out of that. Finest Evermore has been off for a long time, while Nikini wants decent ground, so the rain certainly won't help her, but Kieran Callaghan's 5lb claim will.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hallowed Star

He travelled well into the dip the other day and won this race last year. He's not a bad horse on his day.

Peter Fahey, trainer of Ambitious Fellow

He ran very well last time at Cork because he was completely wrong at the weights with a few of them, including the winner. If it doesn't rain too much overnight, I'd like to think he's got a decent each-way chance.

Matthew Smith, trainer of Dartan

There's not a bother on him after his run on Monday night and he seems in great form. He hated the ground then and it looks like there's a lot of rain forecast again. That won't suit him. The better the ground, the better chance he has.

Dermot McLoughlin, trainer of Digby

It's a nice pot and he seemed to be going well in the race last year when he came down at the third-last. He'll relish the trip and the ground. Hopefully he's good enough and we'll soon find out.

