'He looks the best I've seen him all year' - key quotes for the Stewards' Cup with Orazio topping the big-sprint betting

Charlie Hills has a fine touch with sprinters and knows what it takes to win the Stewards' Cup, so it is easy to see why Orazio is favourite for this contest, which is among the most prestigious of its kind in Britain.

Hills won this race in 2015 with Magical Memory and again with Khaadem in 2019, while nine of his 14 top-level victories have come over sprint trips.

In Orazio, he possesses a likely sort who was also fancied for the Wokingham at Royal Ascot but could finish only sixth.

Rain will be in his favour and, after just seven starts, he could have more to offer from a mark of 102.

"This has been the plan for him since his run in the Wokingham, where unfortunately the ground was just a bit quick for him," Hills said.

"With that in mind, I was chuffed to see him run so well and the surface at Goodwood will be much more to his liking. He's among the favourites and we'd like to think he’ll be bang there."

The Lambourn trainer will also be represented by Tanmawwy, another who should be suited by easy ground.

He has upside too with just 12 starts under his belt – five of which he has won.

"He wouldn't be without a chance either," Hills added on his William Hill blog. "He won well at Windsor last time and, while he's off a career-high mark, he looks the best I've seen him all year."

Portman plays it down

Three-year-olds have not done badly in the Stewards' Cup in recent years, but Jonathan Portman is not getting carried away with Rumstar's chance.

Portman tends to play things down, but he saddles a course-and-distance winner who was fifth in what appears a strong edition of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Since then, Rumstar was sixth in Newbury's Hackwood Stakes.

"He seems very well and has come out of his last race well," said the Lambourn trainer. "We're taking a chance running on ground that isn't ideal, but there are very few options.

Rumstar's trainer Jonathan Portman Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"He ran well at Newbury but was perhaps just put in his place by older sprinters on ground that was a shade slow for him. He's drawn in stall 16, but who knows if that's good or bad."

What they say

Anna Lisa Balding, wife of Andrew Balding, trainer of King's Lynn

We were very keen to get near the favourite [Orazio] and actually we were the third-last drawn out. We've drawn seven. I would rather have been eight, ten or 12, but I'm perfectly happy and he's is in great form.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Mums Tipple

I was delighted with his run in the Wokingham and this race has always been the target. He's got a good draw in five, has run well at the track before, Frankie [Dettori] has won on him, and I think he has a great chance in what is a typically competitive race. He's due a big one.

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Bielsa and Aleezdancer

Both horses are in good form. The ground has been quite poached on the stands' side but it seemed the place to be on the first couple of days, so we've taken the chance and gone with one of them [Bielsa in 26] there. Aleezdancer was drawn late on, so I thought we'd put him on the other rail [stall two] and then hope it develops either side. Obviously something will come out from down the middle now! The horses are in good form, so I'm hopeful.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Tactical, Makanah and Significantly

Makanah and Significantly are coming off the back of good runs and are in decent form, while they're proven at this level, as is Tactical, but he's coming into this off the back of a wind operation and a break. We're pleased with all of them, although the draw is an unknown. We went high with Tactical [24] and Significantly [28] because that seemed the place to be earlier in the week, but it's in the lap of the gods. Rain wouldn't be a problem for Significantly and Makanah. It might be for Tactical, but he has won on good to soft and I hope we're not talking about the ground afterwards and using it as an excuse.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Juan Les Pins and Aphelios

Juan Les Pins ran really well at Royal Ascot in the Wokingham and I'm happy with him, so I'm hoping he can go well again. Aphelios is starting to come back to a bit of form as well. Hopefully the rain stays away and it's a job to know about the draw; I guess it's just where the speed is.

Archie Watson, trainer of Albasheer

He has run very good races at Ascot and the Curragh without the pace and the draw working out for him. He can definitely win one of these big handicaps when it sets up well for him.

John Quinn, trainer of Mr Wagyu

We thought the stands' side is pretty poached and, by Saturday, it could be very poached. I thought the place to give yourself the best chance is down the middle and then, when you come over the hill, you can go one way or the other. He's well and I'm very happy with him.

Emma Chamings, daughter of Patrick Chamings, trainer of Spanish Star

As much rain as possible would help and I think the draw in stall 17 will be fine, so we're hoping for the best.

George Baker, trainer of Watchya

We think there's plenty of upside with him. We'll see how much rain falls, but he's by Dark Angel, whose progeny tend to go with cut in the ground, so I'm taking heart from that and am very hopeful. We've kept him fresh and there's leeway in his handicap mark, and he ran a big race in Bahrain not so long ago. On that run, he could easily go close.

Ed Walker, trainer of Came From The Dark

Although he's not the horse he was, he’s come down to a good mark, he’ll be helped by stepping up to six furlongs and will be suited by ease in the ground.

