Free Wind bids to give the Gosden team another Lillie Langtry and there are no excuses this time

Sir Henry Cecil had the Midas touch in fillies’ races for many years, but since his death John Gosden has been the man to follow and he has had several top-class females, with Enable probably the best. She was too good for this race, but Gosden still has a superb record in this Group 2.

Gosden has won it three times in the last seven years and has an outstanding chance to extend his lead as top trainer in the race with Free Wind , who has 4lb in hand on Racing Post Ratings.

Free Wind looked as good as ever when beating subsequent Duke of Cambridge winner Rogue Millennium over an inadequate mile and a quarter at York on her seasonal reappearance in May, but was unable to back that up when only fifth at Royal Ascot last time.

She went off 6-4 favourite that day on her return to a mile and a half but finished three lengths behind Pyledriver, with Frankie Dettori saying afterwards she had run flat. Her York win had reportedly been a late change of plan and maybe she had a hard race which left its mark at Ascot. It’s equally possible that she simply wasn’t suited by the quick ground.

There are clearly possible excuses for that poor run, but there won’t be any here as she comes off a 42-day break, with soft ground and a return to a mile and three-quarters certain to suit.

If there is to be an upset it is likely to come from River Of Stars , who was also successful at York on her seasonal reappearance when she beat Free Wind’s stablemate Mimikyu in the Group 3 Bronte Cup and took another step forward when beaten in France last time.

She finished second in the Group 2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil on that occasion, recording a second consecutive career-best RPR, and further progress is likely. That is particularly true should the ground ease as her dam is by Adlerflug and his progeny are at home in the mud.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Ward warming to Luisa's chances

Tom Ward is hopeful Luisa Casati can give him the biggest win of his career in the Lillie Langtry.

The mare gave the trainer his most significant success to date when winning the Listed Daisy Warwick Stakes at the track in May, when she beat the reopposing Time Lock, and he is delighted by the prospect of further showers on the Downs.

"She's got good course form and she'll appreciate any rain that falls," said Ward, who trains in Upper Lambourn. "She ran well in a slowly run race at Haydock last time that didn't suit her, but she will like the step up to a mile and six furlongs."

Luisa Casati: will bid for Group 2 honours on Saturday

Ward set up on his own in 2011 after leaving an assistant role with Richard Hannon and trains Luisa Casati for cycling-mad owners Velocity Racing, and connections are hoping she will be up to competing in top races this autumn.

He said: "She's been a standout horse for us and she's a Listed winner so we're hoping for a good second half of the season with her."

What they say

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Free Wind and Ghara

Free Wind did well to win the Middleton then found the ground a little too fast by the Saturday of Ascot last time. She's in good form and I hope the ground doesn't get too soft. Ghara has been pleasing in her home work and the step up to a mile and six should suit her.

Roger Varian, trainer of Peripatetic

She's in good form, loves Goodwood and should like the cut in the ground. The only question mark is the trip – this will be her first time beyond a mile and a half so it will be a question of whether her stamina holds out.

Roger Charlton, joint-trainer of Time Lock

She ran well at Haydock on ground just a bit quicker than she would like. She runs as though she will get this trip.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Sumo Sam

She'll like the cut in the ground and she boasts good form but it's a hot race. She's missed the break the last few times for some reason so we've done plenty of stalls training with her. We'll be hoping to bounce her out in front and use her stamina.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

