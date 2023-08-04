'She's the highest-rated filly in the race and she has a big chance' - analysis and quotes for fillies' Listed race

Fillies’ Listed races are tricky at the best of times but this is a challenge worthy of Stewards’ Cup day.

Trying to predict what an improving horse will not be able to do is fraught with danger and this field features several three-year-olds who are still on the up and could make the most confident prediction look silly.

It is not hard to work out that Amusement has shown the best form. So far. She ran to a career-best Racing Post Rating for the fourth time in five outings this term when third in the Group 2 Curragh Cup last month.

She could well progress again for this drop back to 1m4f and her RPR is already good enough to have won this race in any of the last four years.

However, the progressive Sunset Point only has 5lb to find with the likely favourite and has improved 6lb on each of her last two starts. And there was nothing in the way the Godolphin filly beat Greysful Storm and Wednesday’s Goodwood winner There’s The Door at Ascot last time to suggest she has reached her limit yet.

Spring Fever seemed not to stay 1m5½f last time and it would be no surprise to see her resume her previous progress back down in trip while the Gosdens also run the twice-raced Sweet Memories, whose potential can only be guessed at after she came back from a seven-month break to win gamely at Newbury.

Nor should anyone be surprised to see a significantly better effort from the King and Queen’s Market Value now she tackles 1m4f for the first time. Her style of racing and the fact she is out of a royal Gold Cup winner suggests she will thrive for a greater test of stamina.

Aiming to break new ground

He has won many things at many places but Donnacha O’Brien is out to win his first race on the Newmarket July course today.

A dual 2,000 Guineas winner on the Rowley Mile across the way in his riding days, he was out of luck in just three mounts here and has never had a runner as a trainer.

His Amusement looks to have strong claims, having improved again to finish third in the Curragh Cup last time.

O’Brien said: “She is the highest-rated filly in the race and it looks like she has a big chance. She has run consistently well all season. Her last run is strong form as the two fillies who finished in front of her are Group 1 fillies. She had a lot of allowances the last day and doesn’t have quite as many here, but we're hopeful of a good run.

“I had a few rides at the July course as a jockey, but this is my first runner as a trainer. It would be nice to have a winner there but more so for the filly so that she then becomes a stakes race winner."

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Wickywickywheels

The question is still there as to whether she's good enough but if she'd not been hampered up the rail she might have gone close last time, and the jockey thought she was going well. The ground and course will suit – this is a back-up plan as the ground wasn't in her favour at Goodwood.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Spring Fever and Sweet Memories

Sweet Memories did well to win at Newbury last time, doing things the hard way from the front. She's come forward from that run, although obviously she's still learning the job. Spring Fever has progressed well through the year and deserves to step into Listed company.

Ed Walker, trainer of Perfect Prophet

Ideally I'd like to step her up in trip but there aren't a lot of suitable races.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Sunset Point

She's progressing with her racing and we feel that the trip and ground at Newmarket will suit. She has form on soft and should be a live contender.

