The action on day four of Royal Ascot features some high-class names, most notably Little Big Bear, Sakheer and Tahiyra, and we've got you covered for the day's terrestrial TV coverage on ITV Racing.

Royal Ascot Friday schedule: race-by-race guide for day 4

Our Spotlight experts select their best bets for day four of Royal Ascot 2023

Albany Stakes (Group 3)

2.30 Ascot, 6f

Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore teamed up to claim this race last year with Meditate and look for back-to-back wins with Curragh maiden scorer Matrika, who is a half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner The Wow Signal.

There are any number of promising fillies in opposition in a hot race, chiefly Newmaket maiden winners Jabaara and Soprano, whose form has been franked since those debut successes.

Betting forecast: 7-2 Carla's Way, 4-1 Soprano, 6-1 Navassa Island, 13-2 Jabaara, 7-1 Porta Fortuna, 8-1 Matrika, 16-1 Persian Dreamer, 20-1 Do It With Style, 22-1 Dawn Charger, 25-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JABAARA

Plenty to like in how she picked up from behind to justify favouritism at Newmarket

Jabaara 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Roger Varian

Commonwealth Cup (Group 1)

3.05 Ascot, 6f

Little Big Bear relished the return to sprinting last time when running away with the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and will be a warm order to post a second Royal Ascot win.

The drop back in distance is expected to suit Sakheer, who was midfield in 2,000 Guineas but showed plenty of speed last year.

Lezoo and Noble Style showed high-class form as juveniles, while Shaquille is firmly on the up having won his last four starts.

Betting forecast: Evs Little Big Bear, 7-2 Sakheer, 8-1 Lezoo, 9-1 Shaquille, 12-1 Noble Style, 16-1 Ocean Quest, 20-1 Shouldvebeenaring, 25-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: LEZOO

Non-stayer in 1,000 Guineas; solid 2yo campaign ended with 6f Group 1 win; respected

Lezoo 15:05 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Frankie Dettori Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Duke of Edinburgh Stakes

3.40 Ascot, 1m4f

Trainer Hughie Morrison has an excellent record in this race and bids for a fifth win with the lightly raced Maksud, the mount of Tom Marquand, and the more experienced Stay Well, who was ninth in this last year.

There has been no winner from a single-draw since 2008, which could pose a problem for fancied pair Teumessias Fox and Okita Soushi.

Betting forecast: 9-2 Al Nafir, 6-1 Teumessias Fox, 13-2 Okita Soushi, 10-1 Live Your Dream, Nagano, 11-1 Aimeric, 14-1 Ajero, Haunted Dream, White Wolf, 18-1 Maksud, 20-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: HMS PRESIDENT

New heights this term when second at Kempton (1m3f) and winning at Newmarket (1m6f, soft)

HMS President 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Coronation Stakes (Group 1)

4.20 Ascot, 1m

This should be a penalty kick for Classic heroine Tahiyra following the late defection of her 1,000 Guineas conqueror Mawj.

The Dermot Weld-trained filly bounced back from her Newmarket disappointment to win the Irish 1,000 Guineas and looks on course to give her trainer a second Coronation victory 45 years after his first with Sutton Place in 1978.

Meditate has finished behind Tahiyra on three occasions but is a Group 1 winner in her own right and can be relied upon to run to a high level again.

Betting forecast: 4-7 Tahiyra, 9-2 Meditate, 13-2 Queen For You, 10-1 Sounds Of Heaven, 25-1 Comhra, Mammas Girl, Remarquee

SPOTLIGHT TIP: TAHIYRA

Second in the 1,000 Guineas then went one better in the Irish version; top on the figures

Tahiyra 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Sandringham Stakes

5.00 Ascot, 1m

Coppice and Jackie Oh represent powerful connections and look well capable of cashing in on their handicap debuts.

Hayley Turner won this race back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 and partners the Rebecca Menzies-trained Balalaika, while Breege catches the eye at a big price dropping down in grade.

Betting forecast: 5-1 Coppice, 6-1 Jackie Oh, 10-1 Dream Of Love, 12-1 Girl Racer, Ma Belle Artiste, 14-1 Chelsea Green, Marksman Queen, Zoinnocent, 16-1 Eximious, Unless, 18-1 Clounmacon, Copy Artist, 20/1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: MAGICAL SUNSET

Her fast-finishing Listed fourth at Epsom suggests she could relish this first crack at 1m

Magical Sunset 17:00 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Richard Hannon

King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2)

5.35 Ascot, 1m4f

There will be no fancy prices about 66-1 Derby runner-up King Of Steel this time as the giant Amo Racing-owned colt aims to build on the clear promise of his Epsom run.

Arrest disappointed when sent off favourite for the Derby but should be better suited to this more conventional track if connections decide to roll the dice again on the forecast quick ground.

Artistic Star was seventh in the Derby but produced an eyecatching finishing effort and should also be more at home on this galloping track.

Betting forecast: Evs King Of Steel, 3-1 Arrest, 5-1 Continuous, 7-1 Artistic Star, 16-1 Dubai Mile, 25-1 Relentless Voyager

SPOTLIGHT TIP: KING OF STEEL

Mighty performance when clear second in the Derby and he's the one to beat today

King Of Steel 17:35 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Varian

Palace of Holyrood House Stakes

6.10 Ascot, 5f

A huge field assembles for this sprint handicap, with the hat-trick seeking Conquistador holding obvious claims after sneaking in at the bottom of the weights for George Boughey.

Tawalla has won his last two starts and carries a penalty for winning at Kempton last week, while Harry Brown, Frankness and Tatterstall should all have better to come.

Betting forecast: 11-2 Conquistador, 12-1 Frankness, 14-1 Ferrous, Hispanic, Jer Batt, Radio Goo Goo, Tatterstall, Tawalla, 16-1 Azure Angel, Danger Alert, Harry Brown, Kerdos, 18-1 Michaela's Boy, Pillow Talk, 20-1 bar

SPOTLIGHT TIP: JER BATT

On the up for new yard; latest run needs upgrading; up the weights but potential remains

Jer Batt 18:10 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

ITV7 Royal Ascot day 4 tips and predictions

Race 1, 2.30 Royal Ascot: JABAARA

Race 2, 3.05 Royal Ascot: LEZOO

Race 3, 3.40 Royal Ascot: HMS PRESIDENT

Race 4, 4.20 Royal Ascot: TAHIYRA

Race 5, 5.00 Royal Ascot: MAGICAL SUNSET

Race 6, 5.35 Royal Ascot: KING OF STEEL

Race 7, 6.10 Royal Ascot: JER BATT

