'We're very happy with him' - Group 1-winning juvenile Bucanero Fuerte returns to action in Lacken Stakes

Group 1-winning two-year-old Bucanero Fuerte returns to action in the Group 3 Goffs Lacken Stakes and it should be an intriguing third bout with the race-fit Givemethebeatboys .

Bucanero Fuerte landed three of his five starts last season in an excellent juvenile campaign for Adrian Murray. After winning a Curragh maiden in decisive style, he finished third in the Coventry Stakes behind River Tiber, with Givemethebeatboys three-quarters of a length behind in fourth.

He stepped up to claim Group 2 honours in the Railway Stakes, defeating Unquestionable by a short head, and confirmed the form in emphatic fashion in the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes when blitzing the field by four lengths. That form is top class as runner-up Porta Fortuna became a Group 1 winner two starts later in the Cheveley Park Stakes and was runner-up at the Breeders' Cup and in this season's 1,000 Guineas.

Givemethebeatboys was third in the Phoenix and fourth was Unquestionable, who also boosted the form when finishing second in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere and landing the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf on his next two starts.

On his final start of the campaign, Bucanero Fuerte was beaten 12 and a half lengths into third by Henry Longfellow in the National Stakes but there were mitigating factors.

It was his first try over seven furlongs at the end of a busy season and, perhaps most importantly, he was embroiled in a pace duel with a stablemate that couldn't be sustained.

This trip seems his optimum and he will be difficult to turn over providing he is ready to fire on his seasonal return.

Givemethebeatboys (Shane Foley, left) wins the Committed Stakes from Betsen at Navan Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Givemethebeatboys is undoubtedly his chief danger in receipt of 3lb. He was a model of consistency last season and finished off with another excellent effort when fourth in the Middle Park. He returned this season with a gutsy success in the Listed Committed Stakes at Navan last month, pulling out all the stops close home to get back up by a head over Betsen.

Any rain would temper enthusiasm that he can turn the tables on Bucanero Fuerte given he enjoys a fast surface, while Murray's stable star is highly effective with ease in the ground.

Jakajaro should not be underestimated for David Marnane. He had a promising two-year-old campaign and has taken his form up a notch in two starts this season, particularly when finishing fourth to Jasour in a Group 3 at Ascot last time.

He was travelling powerfully in rear coming to the two-furlong pole that day but was repeatedly denied room to challenge and was beaten three and a half lengths.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Bucanero Fuerte and Majestic Beauty

Bucanero Fuerte did a nice bit of work at the Curragh last Sunday morning on grass. We're very happy with him. He has form on all ground but I'd say he's a bit better when there's a dig in it. Majestic Beauty ran well when fourth in Listed company at Cork and is an improving filly.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Alabama and Military

Military came forward nicely from his first start to run well at Navan last time and we hope there's more to come from him. He's progressing nicely. The quicker the ground the better for Alabama, who should take a nice step forward from his run at Navan.

Aidan O'Brien: runs Alabama and Military Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kate Harrington, assistant to Jessica Harrington, trainer of Givemethebeatboys

He was very good at Navan and showed plenty of guts and determination. We're looking forward to taking on Bucanero Fuerte again and we're definitely hoping the rain stays away.

David Marnane, trainer of Jakajaro

He ran very well at Ascot and we didn't really see him in top gear as he got stopped twice. I'm looking forward to seeing him on good ground as we haven't seen him much on it. It's a strong race but he's progressive. He was quite professional at Ascot and ran straight and true. He's improving and climbing the ratings, so hopefully he can continue to do so.

Read these next:

Impressive maiden winner Barnavara out to extend red-hot form of Jessica Harrington in Group 3 sprint

Can the formerly classy Group 1 performer Berkshire Rocco take advantage of a golden opportunity?

'She worked really well this week' - Woodhay Wonder in great shape ahead of bid for a third success on the Rowley Mile

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.