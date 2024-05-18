Impressive maiden winner Barnavara out to extend red-hot form of Jessica Harrington in Group 3 sprint

Jessica Harrington saddled successive winners of the Group 3 Coolmore Stud Fillies Sprint in 2017 and 2018, with subsequent Classic winner Alpha Centauri and Servalan, and the stable could have another smart filly on their hands in Barnavara after an impressive debut at the Curragh a fortnight ago.

The daughter of Calyx raced enthusiastically for the first couple of furlongs but soon glided to the front under Shane Foley and unleashed a thunderous turn of foot once she got the message inside the final furlong, bursting four lengths clear of Kilmood Susan.

While the form is hard to quantify, she looked every inch a Group filly and was going away from her rivals at the line. That was on soft ground but her half-brother Spanish Flame relished a sound surface, so there is plenty of potential improvement.

Ger Lyons has two runners, most notably Sparkling Sea , who was similarly impressive in landing a maiden over course and distance by two and a half lengths last month in a good time compared to the following two handicaps on the card. She left a well-touted filly in Fairy Godmother , who reopposes for Aidan O'Brien, trailing in her wake.

Sparkling Sea has plenty of stamina on her dam's side but also showed electric pace. It's difficult to split her and Barnavara based on their impressive introductions, particularly given both yards are in excellent form.

Fairy Godmother will need to take a big step forward to turn the tables with Sparkling Sea but the yard's runners have been coming forward plenty for their first efforts.

Usdi Atohi and California Dreamer also renew their rivalry after finishing first and second, separated by a head, in a Dundalk maiden last month.

Usdi Atohi showed an excellent attitude that day, but California Dreamer was notably green when asked to win her race and got organised too late to reel in the winner. She should appreciate this slightly longer trip and may be able to turn the tables.

What they say

Kate Harrington, assistant trainer to Jessica Harrington, trainer of Barnavara

Her work had been good prior to her winning at the Curragh. She seems to have come out of it very well. We're looking forward to seeing her again and hopefully she can put up a big run.

Adrian Murray, trainer of California Dreamer

She looks like a nice filly. We'll see how she runs but hopefully she's an Ascot-type filly. It's a stiff six furlongs here and you'd be hoping the step up will suit her.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Fairy Godmother

She's a lovely filly who was very green on her debut. She would have learnt a lot from that experience and we hope she will take a nice step forward from it.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Usdi Atohi

She showed a good attitude at Dundalk and she's a lovely filly. She's stepping up in class and to six furlongs but we think she's nice. We're running her here to see if she's an Ascot type or not, so we'll find out a bit about her.

