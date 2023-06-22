'This race looks ideal and we're confident of a good run' - Fox fancied for the Duke of Edinburgh

Perhaps the best way to format your digital Racing Post racecard for the Duke of Edinburgh is to reverse filter the horses by their draw and focus on the double-figure boxes. Winners in the last decade have come from 18, 19, 12, 12, 14, 19, 19, 21, 12 and ten, an ominous sign for fancied runners like Aimeric (stall 1), White Wolf (4) and Teumessias Fox (6).

The Duke of Edinburgh often goes the way of a young, improving horse and each of those have the right profiles. While Nagano (13) is five and slightly older than a typical winner, he might be the most intriguing contender of all.

Nagano returns from a 664-day break having missed his four-year-old campaign. His sixth in the 2021 King George V over course and distance also served as another reminder of the risks attached to low-drawn horses in 1m4f races at Ascot. Nagano came from stall two and was caught in a sandwich between winner Surefire and fourth Siskany, who he reversed form with at Glorious Goodwood next time.

It is surely significant top connections are persevering with Nagano. Nor can many trainers be granted the same trust as Roger Varian to have him ready following a lengthy absence.

Just look at Varian’s four winners at the 2020 royal meeting. He must have trained Fujaira Prince, Khaloosy, Mountain Angel and Molatham to the minute to defy breaks of 362 days, 208 days, 209 days and 250 days.

While Okita Soushi could have drawn better than stall nine, he is the other with a serious chance among Joseph O’Brien’s sizable travelling party this week. Course form is a valuable commodity and Okita Soushi produced his best at this track last term, staying on for third off 2lb higher when too much was on his plate in the Copper Horse. A stayer with a turn of foot, this drop in trip is an avenue worth exploring.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

What they say

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Teumessias Fox

It wasn't really the gelding operation that has helped him but more so to do with his frame and that he's filled it now. He's been really good in his wins this year and the ground shouldn't be a problem. This race looks ideal and we're confident of a good run. He could still have more improvement to come and be a Group horse.

Roger Varian, trainer of Nagano and Aimeric

They'll both like the conditions. Nagano is coming back off a long break but is training really well. He was unfortunate not to win here two years ago. He's got a lot of class and I think he'll run a good race. Aimeric is on the upgrade and has come forward after winning at Doncaster.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Al Nafir

We know that the trip and ground will be fine, so he has plenty of positives. He is coming off a layoff but has been hitting every target that we have asked of him at home. We are very happy with where he is and, if he gets the rub of the green, he should be bang there.

Sheila Lavery, trainer of Moracana

I would probably have preferred the ground to be a bit softer for her and I'm not sure the way they jump and travel over here will suit her, but I think she deserves to take her chance in the race. I would be more hopeful than confident.

Kevin Philippart de Foy, trainer of Max Mayhem

He's a different horse to the one who ran at Epsom last time and this could be a good race for him, but I fear the ground may dry up too much.

Ed Dunlop: targeted this race with Haunted Dream Credit: Edward Whitaker

Ed Dunlop, trainer of Haunted Dream

After he won first time out, we always planned to go for this race. It's a very competitive cavalry charge over a mile and a half but he's in good form.

Alan King, trainer of HMS President

We've been very happy with him in the build-up. It was always the plan after Newmarket to keep him fresh and come here. I hope it will be a good race for him.

Kim Bailey, trainer of Ajero

He's in a very good place. He's had two runs and he's ready to go. He ran a huge race there last year and it would be great if he could do the same again.

Reporting by David Carr

