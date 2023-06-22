'This has been the plan for a long time' - who has been laid out for the ultra-competitive Palace of Holyroodhouse?

It is a shame to hide the Holyroodhouse at the end of a Royal Ascot card. It provides something different, in among all the seven-furlong and mile handicaps, middle-distance conditions races and a weirdly high number of races over marathon trips.

Yes, it is another big-field handicap on the straight course, but it is one of few held over five furlongs, and that makes it interesting. In five-furlong handicaps generally, you are never more than a stall or two away from a speedball so we need not worry where the pace will come from. And five-furlong races are unique on Ascot's straight course. They reward early pace in a way that other straight-course handicaps here rarely do.

We saw that demonstrated last year when the race attracted a field in the high-20s for the first time. The finish was dominated by those who raced on the speed in the two main groups. What proved decisive was those on the near side committing a little too soon. That gave the impression those on the far side 'got back up' when in reality they had just stuck on while those nearer the stands tired.

All that said, this isn't Epsom or York, where leaders clear away and stay there, no questions asked. There are big handicaps at those tracks that inform this race, but punters should be mindful of the differences in layout. Tatterstall, seventh at York and winner of the 3YO Dash at Epsom, faces a different test now.

Another race which might well have a bearing on this contest took place at Chester's May meeting. That 5f handicap was decided by the draw, as Jer Batt emerged from stall 12 and was forced wide all the way but lost out by only a head. He was best by daylight, but the betting here does not necessarily agree. With a stands' side draw and clear potential for more to come, he looks an attractive proposition in a race that is admittedly full of them.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Michaela's Boy

He's in good order and should run well. The ground will be perfect and he has a nice draw. We're hoping for a big run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Hispanic

He's a quick colt who won his maiden nicely at the Curragh last autumn. We think he'll take a nice step forward from his comeback at York and this race might suit him.

Karl Burke, trainer of Looking For Lynda and Pillow Talk

Looking For Lynda is solid and will love the track. Pillow Talk ran disappointingly in a Listed race in France last time, but I don't think she stayed the six furlongs. She should be competitive dropping back to a stiff five off a mark of 93.

George Boughey, trainer of Danger Alert, Thunder Moor and Conquistador

This has been the plan for Conquistador for a while and his work at home on fast ground has been good. Dropping back to five furlongs should be no problem and he goes there with a good each-way chance. Thunder Moor was very colty when we got him and has been gelded – I hope he'll outrun his odds. Danger Alert popped up at Chester when we didn't really expect it. It'll be very different ground this time but he's always overachieved and is not without a chance.

Clive Cox, trainer of Kerdos

He's learning his job and we've always held him in high regard. Hopefully the straight track will suit and the drier conditions will also be in his favour.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of Jer Batt

He's in good form and we've waited purposely for this race. We believe he's still improving and he goes there with a good chance.

Alastair Donald, racing manager to King Power Racing, owners of Revenite and The Big Board

Revenite took a bad step on his last run and was looked after once that happened. He's run well at Ascot before and was in good form during the winter, so we hope he can bounce back. The Big Board is a super-tough filly who rarely runs a bad race. She stays six furlongs and a little further, which is what you need here. She should like the ground and has a low weight.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Tawalla

He won cosily at Kempton last time, which last year's winner of this race [Latin Lover] landed before coming here. He'll have no problem with the trip but my concern is the ground as he's never raced on quicker than good. However, he's an improving sprinter and goes there with a really good chance.

