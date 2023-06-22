'We were delighted with him at Haydock' - can Little Big Bear justify favouritism in the Commonwealth Cup?

Six years is a long time to wait for a second success in the Commonwealth Cup when you are Aidan O'Brien and he is certainly due.

It was back in 2017 that Caravaggio landed the best ever running of this relatively new contest for Ballydoyle, beating subsequent multiple Group 1 winners Harry Angel and Blue Point, and none of his ten horses to take part since even reached a place, including three favourites.

Yet that will not stop Little Big Bear going off at short odds today – and no wonder. What price would you lay about a colt who was European champion two-year-old in 2022, thanks to a seven-length romp in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh?

How keen would you be to oppose a colt who bounced back from a modest effort over a trip too far in the 2,000 Guineas by scoring a success on his return to sprinting in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock, where subsequent King's Stand winner Bradsell was well adrift in third?

"We were delighted with him at Haydock," O'Brien said of Little Big Bear. "We knew we had to get a run into him in a sprint before coming here. We didn't want to go straight from the Guineas over a mile on soft ground to the Commonwealth Cup over six furlongs.

"Frankie [Dettori] was over the moon with him at Haydock. We felt we had to give him a chance over a mile in the Guineas but he always looked like a big, powerful sprinter. He's been in very good form since Haydock and everyone is happy with him."

Frankie relies on an old friend

Frankie Dettori is the only jockey to have won the Commonwealth Cup more than once and he will be keen to ensure that record lasts a little longer into his retirement by taking it a third time today.

He turns to an old friend as he aims to add to his wins on Advertise (2019) and Campanelle (2021) as he gets back on board Lezoo.

Lezoo and Frankie Dettori on the way to Keeneland Stakes victory at Ascot Credit: Alan Crowhurst

She was the filly who came good for him last summer by winning a Listed race at Newmarket when her jockey was at the centre of a huge media scrum after his public fallout with John Gosden.

Lezoo went on to land the Princess Margaret Stakes here and the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket (when Dettori was suspended), where she seemed not to see out the the mile on her return for the 1,000 Guineas last month.

She reverts to 6f now and trainer Ralph Beckett said: "She's in good shape. I’m very happy with the way she is training and she has done well since not getting the trip at Newmarket."

'Gradually progressive' Shaquille bids for Group 1 success for improving yard

It is a toss-up which is the more progressive: Julie Camacho and Steve Brown or the exciting sprinter they send down from Malton in search of their first Group 1 success.

The husband-and-wife training partnership smashed their personal best total with 47 winners last season and have stepped up to another level with some expensively acquired talent in their current string of 60.

But Shaquille is very much on the up too. Having won three from four last season, he was a hugely impressive winner in handicap company on his reappearance at Newmarket last month and made light of a step up to Listed class by scoring just as easily at Newbury a fortnight later.

Brown is realistic in his assessment of the size of the task their colt faces as he moves up another grade here and said: "It's what you'd expect in a Group 1 at Royal Ascot, it brings together the best around. Those ahead of us in the betting have better form than us but our horse has been gradually progressive and we hope he can keep sliding up the scale.

Shaquille: won the Carnarvon Stakes at Newbury in May Credit: Mark Cranham

"It was quite a taking performance at Newbury, he settled a little better in front, he got into a nice rhythm and kept finding. I don't think we've got to the bottom of him but whether he can improve again to win a Commonwealth Cup we'll see on Friday."

Shaquille has been unruly in the build-up to his races but Brown hopes he will cope with the Royal Ascot preliminaries.

"It's a big environment and in the past he hasn't taken things as well as he might but he's getting better each time and he's run twice at York and on big days at Newmarket and Newbury," he said.

"The one thing that's for sure is that he'll need to do everything well."

What they say

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Marbaan

He's in great order and we were delighted with his run at Salisbury last time. Ascot will really suit him and few ride the track better than Jamie Spencer. He's been underestimated and I'm surprised at the price he is.

Karl Burke, trainer of Swingalong

She's in great form and has gone under the radar a little. It wouldn't surprise me to see her fighting for a place.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Mischief Magic & Noble Style

Mischief Magic has come forward a good amount from the trial, which was run on slower ground than ideal. Returning to a sounder surface will hopefully put him back in the mix. Noble Style is as well as we have had him this year. He didn’t see the trip out in the Guineas but we were a little disappointed with him at Newbury. There has been a marked improvement since and we are applying cheekpieces to maintain his focus. If you pick out the best of his two-year-old form, you would hope that he can be a player.

Roger Varian, trainer of Sakheer

The ground was testing in the Guineas and the high numbers sort of got in each other's way. It was run at a sedate pace for a Classic and we were probably out of the race at halfway. He still made an eyecatching move but probably didn't see it out. There were positives to take from the run and we're looking forward to trying him over six furlongs.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Shouldvebeenaring

He represents great value, he's 25-1 but the horse that was a couple of lengths in front of him at Haydock is even money. I've been really happy with his work since that race and I'm looking forward to it. He should have an excellent chance.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Ocean Quest

It was just a pity she was drawn on the wrong side at Naas last time but still ran a really solid race behind The Antarctic. We'd like to think she goes there with a big chance.

Adam Ryan, son of and assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Queen Me

She ran a great race in the Guineas, she just didn't stay and the obvious step was to go for the Commonwealth Cup. She's a classy filly and had good form as a two-year-old.

