'The stiff six furlongs at Ascot should be ideal' - plenty of confidence behind one of season's fastest juveniles

The clockwatchers were all over Asadna before the Coventry Stakes on Tuesday, with many arguing he was the most exciting juvenile running all week judged on time. He failed to justify the hype, but maybe Carla’s Way can back up her big effort on the clock on her debut.

The daughter of Starspangledbanner produced comfortably the fastest furlong-by-furlong time on a card that featured several races for older horses when successful on her debut in a maiden at Doncaster this month, which gives her the highest Topspeed figure in this field.

Carla’s Way’s figure of 90 equalled that achieved by Asadna before his run in the Coventry and is higher than anything the winner of that race, River Tiber, had achieved before Tuesday. She is evidently one of the quickest juveniles we’ve seen this season judged purely on time.

Furthermore, the form of her Doncaster victory was given a huge boost when the filly she beat into second, Star Of Mystery, ran away with a novice event at Haydock by 11 lengths last Thursday. Everything points to Carla’s Way being able to justify her £350,000 price tag.

Soprano is another whose debut victory has taken a significant form boost. She beat Midnight Affair into second when scoring at Newmarket last month and that rival went on to land the Hilary Needler next time. She did finish only ninth in the Queen Mary on Wednesday though.

Soprano isn’t close to Carla’s Way on Topspeed with a figure of only 67, but she is open to plenty of further progress and is by the same sire as Carla’s Way.

Porta Fortuna (Topspeed of 88) and Navassa Island (87) are the biggest dangers to the favourite on times and Porta Fortuna bids to give Frankie Dettori his first win for trainer Donnacha O’Brien.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Crisford: 'She's excellent in how she trains'

A big price tag, an impressive winning debut and a beaten rival who went on to smash opponents by 11 lengths on her next start make Carla’s Way one of Friday’s most intriguing runners.

Bought for £350,000 at the breeze-ups this spring, Carla’s Way was a dominant winner of her debut at Doncaster this month. Star Of Mystery, who was left trailing by Carla’s Way at Doncaster, subsequently thrashed her opponents at Haydock, in doing so giving some substance to the impression Carla’s Way created.

The filly carries the colours of owner Shaikh Duaij Al Khalifa, who previously enjoyed Royal Ascot success with A’Ali in the 2019 Norfolk Stakes for trainer Simon Crisford.

Simon (right) and Ed Crisford: run Carla's Way Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Crisford has since been joined on the trainers’ licence by his son, Ed, who is optimistic of another bold performance from Carla’s Way.

“She won well first time out and if she can settle this time around, then I think she should run another good race,” he said. “I think she’s come on from Doncaster and I think the stiff six furlongs at Ascot should be ideal for her as it was six and a half at Doncaster.”

While Carla’s Way shares the same colours as a previous Crisford highflyer, she shares a sire, Starspangledbanner, with another: the yard’s multiple Group 1-placed sprinter Flotus.

“She’s a very nice filly and she does remind me of Flotus; she’s a big, strong filly with scope and substance,” Crisford said. “At home, she’s excellent in how she trains and she’s relaxed in everything that she does. I think she deserves to take her chance in this race.”

Reporting by Peter Scargill

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Dawn Charger

She's a tough filly and has won over course and distance. She stays the trip really well and beat the colts easily with a penalty last time. I know it wasn't a great race but she couldn't have done it any more easily.

Donnacha O’Brien, trainer of Do It With Style and Porta Fortuna

Porta Fortuna's Naas win was a very good performance. She and the runner-up are probably two very good fillies and they were well clear of the third. We’re looking forward to it. Do It With Style is a lovely filly and working very nicely. She won a maiden first time out in May and we just put her away until Ascot. Everything has gone very well with her. It’s always hard to know with those maidens early on, but it looks like the form is working out and I’ve always thought she was a nice filly on her homework.

Roger Varian, trainer of Jabaara

I think she's quite a good filly. I was very impressed with her at Newmarket and her work the last fortnight has been classy. She goes there with a chance. It looks like a strong race. The better fillies will rise to the top and hopefully we're in there amongst them.

Aidan O’Brien, trainer of Matrika

She's a lovely No Nay Never filly who picked up nicely to win at the Curragh and we thought the Albany looked a nice race for her. She seems very well.

Michael O'Callaghan, trainer of Navassa Island

She might have won at Naas had she figured things out a bit earlier. She's improved since then and we took her away to Leopardstown last week and were thrilled with her.

Amy Murphy, trainer of Passionately

Passionately is a nice filly and the plan was to always get a win into her, then to come here. She’s in good form and has stepped forward since her win. I hope she can run a big race for her owners.

George Boughey, trainer of Soprano and Snafiya

Soprano is in great form and looks as though she's probably drawn on the right side. She was impressive on debut and has done nothing but please since. She's a bigger, stronger model and I hope she'll run very well. Snafiya is a maiden who ran very well behind a nice filly of Richard Fahey's and we'll see how she goes.

