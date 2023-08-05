'I think we've probably missed the worst of the rain' - Goodwood ground quickens | Galway passes inspection

The going has slightly quickened overnight ahead of the final day of Glorious Goodwood, with clerk of the course Ed Arkell believing the track may have missed the worst of the heavy rain that was forecast.

The ground on Saturday morning was said to be good to soft – the final race on Friday having been run on ground described as good to soft, soft in places – after the track received just 1.4mm of rain.

There is still a yellow weather warning in place for wind and thunderstorms but, speaking just before 9am on Saturday morning, Arkell said: "I've called it good to soft this morning, it dried back during racing yesterday and overnight. We've had 1.4mm of rain and it is now overcast and breezy.

"We haven't got any rain here at the minute, it's dry. I think there will be a little bit more rain but I don't think there's going to be a huge amount. There might be some showers about, but I think we've probably missed the worst of it."

Day six at the Galway festival has been given the green light after the track passed a raceday inspection on Saturday.

An inspection was scheduled at 7.30am due to a yellow weather warning and the possibility of heavy rain overnight Friday into Saturday.

Despite being hit with 28mm of rainfall, clerk of the course Lorcan Wyer deemed the track suitable to race, with the going officially described as soft (from good) on the jumps course and heavy (from yielding) on the Flat.

Galway's eight-race mixed card is due to start with a 20-runner maiden hurdle at 1.55pm.

Speaking on Saturday morning, Wyer said: "It's good news this morning as racing at Galway goes ahead. We had 28mm of rain overnight, and the going on the National Hunt course is soft; Flat is heavy.

"The forecast is generally dry for Saturday and Sunday. There is a chance of an isolated shower, but it looks like the worst of the rain has passed by now.

"We do have a completely fresh track on the inside line for the Flat races and the hurdles track will be situated out wide near the steeplechase course with fresh ground."

Updated at 9.00am

Subscribe now – use code SUMMER and pay just £9.99 per month for your first two months for Members' Club Ultimate Monthly.

Read Saturday's previews:

'He should have a smashing chance' - expert analysis and key quotes for the Stewards' Cup consolation

Sweet William tests his Ebor credentials when bidding for a hat-trick in £100,000 handicap

'I really think this trip will suit him' - has Paul Townend picked the right one in Power Of Pause?

'She's the highest-rated filly in the race and she has a big chance' - analysis and quotes for fillies' Listed race

Free Wind bids to give the Gosden team another Lillie Langtry and there are no excuses this time

'We think he has come forward' - could there be another Capri lurking in the maiden at Galway?

'He looks the best I've seen him all year' - key quotes for the Stewards' Cup with Orazio topping the big-sprint betting

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.