'He'll line up with a good favourite's chance' - analysis and quotes for the Copper Horse Handicap

Ryan Moore is usually snapped up by Willie Mullins in the staying races at Royal Ascot and that was the case when he rode Vauban to win this last year. It therefore looks significant that Moore is on Sir Michael Stoute’s Fox Journey , rather than the Mullins-trained Belloccio.

Moore is partnering the Mullins-trained My Lyka in the Ascot Stakes and could surely have ridden Belloccio had he wanted to. His presence on Fox Journey instead looks a tip in itself as he has never ridden the four-year-old and Rhys Clutterbuck was on for the colt’s last run.

Stoute is famed for bringing his runners along slowly and coaxing improvement as they age. Fox Journey appears to be following that age-old Stoute pattern judging by his impressive reappearance victory at Newmarket last month, when he put 11 lengths on his seven rivals.

He was awarded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 108 on that occasion, a 12lb improvement on his previous highest figure, and galloped right through the line over a mile and a half. He has been raised 9lb, but further progress is likely up two furlongs in distance.

William Buick gets the call for the ride on Belloccio and is one winner from five for Mullins at Royal Ascot. Belloccio competed in Group races on the Flat for David Menuisier last season and easily won his only start for Mullins over hurdles at Punchestown last month.

Belloccio and Fox Journey will take out a large chunk of bets and that might make the market for one at a bigger price. Naqeeb is interesting in that regard as he has been competing in Listed and Group races on his last three runs and was third in the Noel Murless here last year.

He was 6-4 favourite to beat a good field that included winner Middle Earth, who has since landed the Aston Park at Newbury, and Naqeeb had run that class act to a nose at Newmarket in July. He has developed a hanging habit, but could be dangerous if cheekpieces rectify that.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Joseph O’Brien, trainer of A Piece Of Heaven

We haven't had him long but he was impressive at Leopardstown and has been progressive in his last few starts.

Alastair Donald, racing manager for King Power Racing, owners of Fox Journey

I think he’ll line up with a good favourite’s chance. He’s drawn well, goes on any ground, and he’s an improving horse who stays the trip. He has a lot in his favour.

George Baker, trainer of Lucander

He had another fine winter in Bahrain and we can put a line through his recent Epsom run; the ground and the slow pace were against him. Hopefully, he can bounce back on this faster surface.

Thady Gosden, joint-trainer of Intinso and Lmay

Intinso ran very well over this trip to be third at Newmarket last time and has form at the track from last year's Shergar Cup. Lmay was in need of the run on her comeback at York and has improved at home for that, although she has been done no favours by the draw in stall 16.

Adrian Keatley, trainer of Kihavah

He's in flying form and will love the track and relish the distance. He bumped into one unfortunately at York last time but that was a mile and a half and his ideal trip is a mile and six.

Henry de Bromhead, trainer of Gentleman Joe

We thought he wasn't going to get in but we're delighted he did. It was a lovely run in Dundalk and we said we'd aim for this. He's been in good form since and we're hopeful of a good run.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of My Mate Mozzie

It was touch and go whether he would get in but he did, thank God. He's in good form and the conditions look ideal for him. He's on a career-high mark on the Flat but hopefully he has a good chance.

Jamie Osborne, trainer of Drawn To Dream

She's been completely ignored in the market but she's not a bad filly and she stays well. This has been her target since we've had her and she has a touch of class. She came to us rated 105 and I didn't want to run her and risk losing that mark and then her not being eligible for the race. She's been away for racecourse gallops and won't lack for fitness.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

